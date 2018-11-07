Developers gave short shrift to warnings about depreciation, protectionism and tax headwinds as tendering and auction figures soared, but shied away from tough price caps set for the Solar Energy Corporation of India's procurement exercises.From pv magazine India. Nearly 3 GW of solar capacity was tendered for in India last month, doubling the amount seen in September and the highest capacity allocated in three months. Around 750 MW of the PV allocated was auctioned in October, marking a near-40% jump from September's 550 MW auction total, as developers shrugged off mounting fears related to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...