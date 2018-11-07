

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index eased in September after climbing in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The composite leading index dropped to 103.9 from 104.5 in August. The reading matched economists' expectations.



In July, the reading was the same 103.9. A higher score was last seen in November 2016 at 102.4.



The coincident index fell to 114.6 from 116.7, while the lagging index climbed to 119.8 from 118.4.



The assessment of the coincident index was 'weakening', while it was 'improving' in August, the Cabinet Office said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX