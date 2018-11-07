

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.16 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $6.16 billion from $6.20 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.16 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $6.16 Bln vs. $6.20 Bln last year.



