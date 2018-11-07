

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), said that worldwide rig count for October 2018 was 2,271, up 194 from the 2,077 counted in October 2017.



Baker Hughes international rig count for October 2018 was 1,017, up 66 from the 951 counted in October 2017. The international offshore rig count for October 2018 was 207, up 3 from the 204 counted in October 2017.



The average U.S. rig count for October 2018 was 1,062, up 140 from the 922 counted in October 2017. The average Canadian rig count for October 2018 was 192, down 12 from the 204 counted in October 2017.



