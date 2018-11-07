Hainan Airlines to launch Chongqing-Paris and Shenzhen-Paris non-stop services in December

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") recently announced the addition of Chongqing-Paris and Shenzhen-Paris non-stop services to their international network, to commence on December 19 and 21, 2018, respectively. Following the launch of the Xi'an-Paris route, these two new services will be Hainan Airlines' second and third direct flights between mainland China and Paris. The Chongqing-Paris route will be serviced by an Airbus deluxe wide-body aircraft, with two round trip flights weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while a Boeing 787 Dreamliner will service the Shenzhen-Paris route, with two round trip flights weekly, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Hainan Airlines already operates several international direct flights from mainland China to Europe, including Xi'an-Paris, Chongqing-Rome, Beijing/Shanghai-Brussels, Beijing-Edinburgh-Dublin-Beijing, Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing, Changsha-London, and Shenzhen-Madrid/Brussels/Zurich/Vienna routes, creating a rapid transit network complemented by intermodal connections. The new Chongqing-Paris and Shenzhen-Paris services will help expand Hainan Airlines' network in Europe, strengthen the connections between China and France, as well as boost the cooperation and exchange between the two countries.

The services will provide a higher level of convenience to passengers travelling between China and Europe with Chinese travelers being able to continue on to North Africa, West Africa and South America from Chongqing, Shenzhen and Xi'an by transiting in Paris, Brussels, Madrid and London, while European travelers can easily reach resorts in South China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand via a transfer in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Shanghai or Beijing.

Hainan Airlines' Chongqing-Paris Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU717 A330 Wednesday/Saturday Chongqing 1:30 am 6:20 am Paris HU718 A330 Wednesday/Saturday Paris 1:00 pm 6:30 am+1 Chongqing

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Paris Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU757 B787 Wednesday/Friday Shenzhen 1:15 am 7:15 am Paris HU758 B787 Wednesday/Friday Paris 11:35 am 6:25 am+1 Shenzhen

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

