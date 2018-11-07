Dehumidifier Market Size Worth $4.3 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global dehumidifier market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for dehumidifiers in hotels, restaurants, and cold storages to minimize food wastage caused due to humid air is expected to drive the market.

Increasing awareness among consumers toward health, along with extensive research and development activities carried out by market players, are anticipated to fuel market growth. Dehumidifiers reduce humidity by eliminating water content from the air. They are widely used for comfort or health reasons.

Recent technological developments are focused on energy-efficient dehumidifiers. In addition, introduction of cloud-based technology that allows users to control dehumidifiers through smartphones, tablets, and computers is expected to accelerate market growth. Development of advanced dehumidifiers that automatically calculate humidity level and set the functioning accordingly is also expected to boost the dehumidifier market over the forecast period.

Stringent legal and regulatory standards have compelled manufacturers to develop energy-efficient dehumidifiers. This is further estimated to benefit the global market. Rising demand for portable dehumidifiers in residential and commercial applications is expected to drive growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By product, the chemical absorbent segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of revenue, also exhibiting the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025. Development of solar-assisted, liquid desiccant dehumidifier systems that improve sustainability and energy efficiency is expected to drive this segment

Sorption technology is expected to register the highest growth owing to the introduction of eco-friendly cooling agents such as R-410A

The industrial segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period by application and also register the highest growth rate through 2025

North America is expected to continue its dominance in the market over the forecast period and is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025. Increasing number of hotels and restaurants and growth of the construction industry are expected to propel the regional market

Grand View Research has segmented the global dehumidifier market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Dehumidifier Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Chemical Absorbent Heat Pump Ventilating Dehumidifier

Dehumidifier Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cold Condensation Sorption Warm Condensation Others

Dehumidifier Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Commercial Industrial Residential

Dehumidifier Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



