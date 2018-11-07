

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $901 million, or $4.65 per share. This compares with $799 million, or $3.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $922 million or $4.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $922 Mln. vs. $915 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.58 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.26



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX