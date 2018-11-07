Correction refers to last day of trading for CE BTU and marked in bold letters below. As from November 8, 2018, Unit rights issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 20, 2018. Instrument: Unit rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CE UR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011896034 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 162477 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 8, 2018, paid subscribed units issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 12, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscribed units ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CE BTU ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011896042 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 162478 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.