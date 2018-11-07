

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year ending December 31, 2018. The company now expects GAAP earnings per share of about $11.96, an increase from the previous guidance of $11.52, while fiscal year 2018 Adjusted earnngs per share guidance was increased to about $14.40 from its previous guidance of about $14.15.



'Strong top and bottom line growth in 2018, fueled by solid execution, is paving the way for compelling performance in 2019,' said Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer.



'.... Meaningful tailwinds, including tax reform and the health insurance industry fee moratorium for 2019, allowed us to invest in benefits for our members and offer competitive Medicare Advantage products which are expected to drive significant membership growth and a year-over-year Adjusted EPS increase in excess of our long-term growth target,' said Brian Kane.



