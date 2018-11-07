

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported Wednesday preliminary traffic statistics for the month of October 2018.



The company flew 11.3 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in October 2018, an increase of 6.0 percent from the 10.7 billion RPMs flown in October 2017.



Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 7.7 percent to 13.4 billion from last year's 12.4 billion ASM.



The October 2018 load factor was 84.5 percent, compared with 85.8 percent in October 2017.



