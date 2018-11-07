The United Kingdom is an emerging economy, which also drives power generation EPC industry. The United Kingdom has also shown special focus in improving its electricity sector with its national energy policies. It is one of the fast growing developing nations, which is also due to its reliable electricity sector.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Demand to 2020
3.3 Recent Developments in The United Kingdom EPC Industry
3.4 Government Policies and Regulations
3.5 Investment Opportunities
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Constraints
4.3 Opportunities
5. PESTLE Analysis
6. The United Kingdom Power Generation EPC Market Analysis, by Type
6.1 Thermal
6.2 Gas
6.3 Renewable
6.4 Nuclear
6.5 Others
7. Key Projects
7.1 Projects in Pipeline
7.2 Upcoming Projects
8. EPC Developer Information
9. Key EPC Market Players
9.1 Foreign Players
9.2 Domestic Players
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Mergers Acquisitions
10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
