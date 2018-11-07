The "United Kingdom Power EPC Market Outlook to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report comprehensively analyzes the The United Kingdom power generation EPC market by segmenting it based on type of projects, and EPC market players. Key drivers and restraints that are effecting the growth of this market are discussed in detail in the report. The study also elucidates on competitive landscape and key market players.

With growth in power consumption in the region and the The United Kingdom in particular, there is an increase in the number of power generation projects in this region, thus enabling a huge market for EPC industry in power generation sector.

Though the current trends offer many opportunities to the EPC players, on the flipside, EPC companies have to address many challenges while executing large scale projects, from inflated bidding process to backlogs and lack of skilled labour. Moreover, the entire risk of loss is bared by the contractor which is discouraging entry of small local players into the market.

The United Kingdom is an emerging economy, which also drives power generation EPC industry. The United Kingdom has also shown special focus in improving its electricity sector with its national energy policies. It is one of the fast growing developing nations, which is also due to its reliable electricity sector.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Demand to 2020

3.3 Recent Developments in The United Kingdom EPC Industry

3.4 Government Policies and Regulations

3.5 Investment Opportunities

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. The United Kingdom Power Generation EPC Market Analysis, by Type

6.1 Thermal

6.2 Gas

6.3 Renewable

6.4 Nuclear

6.5 Others

7. Key Projects

7.1 Projects in Pipeline

7.2 Upcoming Projects

8. EPC Developer Information

9. Key EPC Market Players

9.1 Foreign Players

9.2 Domestic Players

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers Acquisitions

10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

