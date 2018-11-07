Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, November 7
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date:07 November 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Fidelity Special Values PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General Corporate Purposes
|Period of return:
|From:
|11 January 2018
|To:
|10 July 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|80,000 ordinary shares of 5p each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|N/A
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|80,000
|Name of contact:
|Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01737 837320