

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing output decreased in September, defying expectations for a gain, mainly due to a decline in the production of food, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



Manufacturing output fell 0.3 percent from August. Economists were looking for a 0.4 percent increase.



Production of food, beverages and tobacco registered a 4.2 percent fall.



In contrast, manufacture of ships, boats and oil platforms increased 4.3 percent.



Overall industrial production decreased 1.5 percent monthly in September.



On a year-on-year basis, manufacturing output grew 1.5 percent and industrial production rose 0.7 percent.



In the third quarter, manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent from the previous three months and industrial production increased 1.4 percent.



