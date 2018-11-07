Trials will investigate the efficacy of its breakthrough cancer treatment, Alpha DaRT, in Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) of the Skin, and Cutaneous and Mucosal malignant Neoplasia (CMN)

Alpha Tau Medical, developer of a breakthrough alpha-radiation cancer therapy, has announced the initiation of two new clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of the Alpha DaRT (D?ffus?ng Alpha-emitters Rad?at?on Therapy) with two leading medical centers in Rome, Italy. Following the approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB), La Sapienza is initiating Alpha Tau's clinical trial protocol for SCC of the Skin, and IFO is conducting their first study of Alpha DaRT for the treatment of CMN.

Alpha DaRT enables the first alpha-radiation-based cancer treatment for all types of solid tumors. The team hopes that the study's outcome will further reinforce the promising early results from the ongoing SCC study at the Rabin Medical Center, Israel and the IRST, Italy. Results showed all patients' tumor sizes reduced and more than 70% of patients' tumors completely disappeared within a few weeks after treatment.

"Building on our recent successful round of $29 Million in private financing, led by Shavit Capital, OurCrowd.com and Medison Ventures, we are delighted to further expand Alpha DaRT's international clinical trials program with new protocols and indications," said Uzi Sofer, Alpha Tau's CEO. "This supports our mission to perform multiple clinical studies for different indications across the globe and build local production facilities to enable optimized local manufacturing and distribution. This will help us rapidly bring to market our new Alpha DaRT cancer treatment approach and save lives."

The company is collaborating with key cancer physicians worldwide to investigate the Alpha DaRT as a treatment for additional indications including:

Pancreas

Breast

GYN

Prostate

"The participation in Alpha Tau's SCC protocol is a great clinical and scientific opportunity. I am proud to be able to offer this revolutionary treatment in the training course of physicians specializing in radiotherapy," said Prof. Vincenzo Tombolini, Principal Investigator and Radiation Oncologist from La Sapienza.

"With strong, well-published findings from preclinical trials in over 6000 animals in different types of tumors, we are proud to start Alpha TAU's first trial investigating the Alpha DaRT as a treatment for CMN," said Dr. Laura Eibenschutz, Principal Investigator and Medical Director from IFO.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid cancer. Initially developed in 2003 by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University, Alpha DaRT delivers high-precision alpha radiation, that is released when radioactive substances decay inside the tumor. The short-range alpha particles effectively kill the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue.

