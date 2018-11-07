Exicure, Inc. (OTCQB:XCUR), the pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing three-dimensional spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs, announced today plans to attend two investor conferences and two scientific conferences in November 2018.

Exicure will be providing a corporate update November 14, from 3:30 to 4:10 pm EST at the Stifel Healthcare Conference at theLotte New York Palace, New York City. A live audio webcast will be available on the Events Presentations section of Exicure's website: www.exicuretx.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days. The company will also be attending the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 14-15 at the Waldorf Hilton, London.

On November 9 and 10, the Company will be presenting at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Additionally, the Company will be presenting at the EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium on November 13-16 at The Convention Centre Dublin in Dublin, Ireland.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of immunomodulatory and gene regulating drugs against validated targets. Exicure's proprietary 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid spherical nucleic acid (SNA) architecture is designed to unlock the potential of therapeutic oligonucleotides in a wide range of cells and tissues. Exicure's lead programs address inflammatory diseases, genetic disorders and oncology. Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL. www.exicuretx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's technology, potential therapies and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce cash runway; that Exicure's pre-clinical programs do not advance into the clinic or result in approved products on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; the cost, timing and results of clinical trials; that many drug candidates that have completed Phase 1 trials do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; possible safety and efficacy concerns; regulatory developments; and the ability of Exicure to protect its intellectual property rights. Exicure's pipeline programs are in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, and the process by which such pre-clinical or clinical therapeutic candidates could potentially lead to an approved therapeutic is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Risks facing the Company and its programs are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

