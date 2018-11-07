UiPath impresses the jury at the IT in-house exhibition of the BMW Group

UiPath, the leading software provider for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced today that it was awarded the "Prize of the Jury" at this year's BMW Group IT in-house trade fair. The award was presented to UiPath for its memorable presence at the IT exhibition of the BMW Group in Munich at the end of October.

The jury, consisting of IT executives from the BMW Group, explained their decision by declaring that UiPath had a particular impact on visitors to the trade fair. In addition, the company is making a major contribution to value creation within the BMW Group.

UiPath had a booth at the trade fair and during the event program shared a presentation on the role of RPA and AI in the future workplace.

With the UiPath enterprise RPA platform, the BMW Group automates standardized and structured business processes with the support of software robots. This increases the cost efficiency of the automobile manufacturer and relieves its employees of monotonous routine tasks.

"We are delighted and honored to receive this award. It is a tribute to the outstanding collaboration between the BMW Group and UiPath that began in 2016. It's a prime example of how a company and its IT partner can work together to achieve the best," stated Walter Obermeier, managing director and vice president sales DACH at UiPath in Munich.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "Automation First" era championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named the 6th happiest place to work by Comparably in the U.S., UiPath has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Seedcamp and Sequoia.

