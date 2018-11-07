WiSA continues international push with keynote and product demonstrations at London event; Champions the WiSA Ready Platform endorsed by growing roster of worldwide brands

WiSA LLC, WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association, an industry group comprised of over 40 leading brands including founding member Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announces Association president Tony Ostrom will deliver the afternoon keynote at Futuresource Consulting's Audio Collaborative 2018 event on Wednesday, November 8 at the Ham Yard Hotel in London.

Ostrom's presentation, "The Immersive Audio Resurgence," will begin promptly at 2:35 pm local time on November 8 and will focus on the home theater revolution and its impact on the consumer audio category. This includes how content and technology will impact the consumption of stunning multi-channel audio being delivered directly into homes via OTT (over the top) services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu as well as digital cable providers.

Ostrom's attendance at Audio Collaborative 2018 marks a significant step in the Association's continued journey to grow its international footprint by partnering with global brands across the audio industry. This includes the addition of new Association members such as Foxconn Technology Group and existing members, including LG Electronics, Harman International (a Samsung company) and Xbox (a Microsoft company).

"This opportunity allows WiSA to share insights on consumer behavior as well as technology standardization and interoperability that will play a crucial role in the future of the global audio ecosystem," said Ostrom. "The unification of industry leaders at events such as this is pivotal to the continued adoption of new technologies that innovate the international marketplace by delivering superior, immersive and wireless sound experiences across a wide range of home entertainment systems and intelligent devices."

Futuresource Consulting's Audio Collaborative 2018 event will focus on uniting the converging worlds of professional and consumer audio. It will bring together industry heavyweights from two audio worlds to discuss the technology and market drivers that are blurring the lines between the two sectors. Hosted at the Ham Yard Hotel, attendees will experience first class presentations and panels from industry titans as well as Futuresource experts on the growth and crossover of business opportunities for the entire audio industry.

The WiSA Association which also serves as an Audio Collaborative 2018 Platinum Sponsor is a global association dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent, wireless devices. WiSA and its members are committed to revolutionizing the home entertainment experience by delivering immersive, uncompressed, high-definition, multichannel sound through the universal standards established and certified by the WiSA Association and its members.

To learn more about Audio Collaborative 2018, please visit www.futuresource-consulting.com. For more information about the WiSA Association, its technology and products, please visit www.wisaassociation.org.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG, Klipsch, Bang Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

