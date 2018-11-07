AND International Publishers: Map Maker AND joins the Esri Partner Network and will offer Content via Esri's ArcGIS Marketplace

Hugo van der Linde, CEO AND: "We are very excited to work with ESRI, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software. Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations. We are joining the Esri Partner Network and will start selling our ZIP+4 Code Boundaries for the USA through the Esri ArcGIS? Marketplace. Leveraging our solution in the Marketplace will provide access to Esri end users in the North-American market."

The Esri Partner Network is a global community of partners that share a common vision, interests, and goals with Esri; applying The Science Of Where? to customers that can gain efficiencies and make smart decisions by working with Esri partner to use geospatial industry best practices, and employ innovative business strategies to deliver market-leading geospatial solutions and services based on Esri technology.

The AND ZIP+4 Code Boundaries represent a boundary file that share a unique ZIP+4 code in the United States. Typically, a ZIP4 Code Boundaries delivery area, such as a city block, office building, individual high-volume receiver of mail, or any other distinct mail unit. AND has expanded the ZIP+4 code into boundaries based on different data layers with a proprietary algorithm based on years of experience in map making.

About AND

AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data technologies to create better and more relevant map data. Visit us at https://www.and.com/ (https://www.and.com/)



About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com (http://www.esri.com).

Note for editor, not for publication.

For further information please contact Hugo van der Linde on 0031-10-8851200 or go to www.and.com