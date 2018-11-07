Hunt Mining Corp.: Hunt Mining October Shipment From Martha Project

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. (the "" or "")is pleased to disclose the most recent concentrate shipment information from the Martha Mine Project ("Martha Project") located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The total, contained troy ounces of silver are 72,367 and 124 troy ounces of gold. Hunt is currently producing concentrate from the Martha Project and, as disclosed on October 18, 2018, announced test shipments from the La Josefina Gold / Silver Project's Ailin Vein ("La Josefina Project").

October Shipment from Martha Project (based on Alex Stewart International outbound port assays)

Shipment Weight

dmt Ag g/t

grade &

weighted

average Au g/t

grade &

weighted

average



Silver

(Troy

Ounces) Gold

(Troy

Ounces) October



32.86 68,499 117.6 72,367 124

Troy ounce = 31.1035 grams

dmt = dry metric tonne

g/t = grams per tonne

Silver and gold grades are based on independent sampling and assaying performed by Alex Stewart International, a global, independent, certified analytical services company. Rounding may result in differences in contained ounces

Martha - Ongoing activity at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these activities. Hunt filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report ("Technical Report") for the Martha Project, dated October 12, 2018 titled "Martha Silver and Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina", which is currently available on SEDAR and on the Corporation's website at:

http://www.huntmining.com/sites/default/files/2018-10/MM%20TR_2018_HUNTMINING_12Oct18.pdf

La Josefina - The Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the La Josefina Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these production activities. Mineral resources at the La Josefina Project total 6.5 million tonnes of measured and indicated material grading 0.74 g/t Au and 13.13 g/t Ag, for 156,000 and 2,757,000 contained Au and Ag ounces, respectively. In addition, inferred mineral resources at the La Josefina Project total 0.45 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t Au and 1.21 g/t Ag for 6,500 Au and 17,600 Ag contained ounces. The foregoing mineral resources are as disclosed in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated September 29, 2010 titled "Technical Report Gold-Silver Resources Estimate of the La Josephina Project" prepared for the Company and available on SEDAR.

Donald J. Birak, an independent geologist, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com .

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha Mine, located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

T:

Bob Little

Chief Administration Officer

T:

