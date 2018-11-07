-- Quarterly Net Sales Increased 20 Percent to $325.3 Million, a Record for the Company; Third-Quarter 2018 GAAP Net Income of $26.0 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $149.9 Million --

-- Quarterly Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Net Sales Increased 25 Percent to $219.9 Million; Represented 68 Percent of Total Company Net Sales --

-- Third-Quarter 2018 KRYSTEXXA Net Sales Growth of 64 Percent; Continue to Expect Full-Year 2018 Net Sales Growth of More Than 65 Percent --

-- Adapting KRYSTEXXA MIRROR Clinical Trial to Support Potential for Registration; Decision Follows Encouraging External Case Series Showing Markedly Improved Patient Response by Adding Methotrexate to KRYSTEXXA Treatment --

-- Strong Cash Position of $807.0 Million; Net Debt to Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio of 2.9 Times --

-- Confirming Full-Year 2018 Net Sales Guidance Range of $1.170 Billion to $1.200 Billion; Increasing Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range to $420 Million to $430 Million --

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) today announced its third-quarter 2018 financial results, confirmed its full-year 2018 net sales guidance range and increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

"We generated record quarterly net sales for the Company and for our orphan and rheumatology segment, driven by accelerating KRYSTEXXA growth and continued strong performance from our rare disease medicines," said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc.

"Our clinical programs continue to advance, with the recent presentation of new teprotumumab Phase 2 data that underscore the durable efficacy observed in thyroid eye disease," continued Walbert. "We are also working to maximize the role of KRYSTEXXA to help more patients, including adapting our MIRROR immunomodulation clinical trial based on promising recent data to support the potential for registration. These advancements, in addition to potential asset acquisition opportunities, support our strategy to build a robust pipeline enabling sustainable long-term growth."

Financial Highlights (in millions except for per share amounts and percentages) Q3 18 Q3 17 Change YTD 18 YTD 17 Change Net sales $ 325.3 $ 271.6 20 $ 852.0 $ 782.0 9 Net income (loss) 26.0 (64.0) NM (164.1) (364.1) 55 Non-GAAP net income 112.6 43.1 161 197.9 146.4 35 Adjusted EBITDA 149.9 108.1 39 300.3 287.0 5 Earnings (loss) per share diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.39) NM $ (0.99) $ (2.24) 56 Non-GAAP earnings per share diluted 0.65 0.26 150 1.16 0.89 30

Third-Quarter and Recent Company Highlights

New Phase 2 Teprotumumab Data Presented at American Thyroid Associationand American Academy of Ophthalmology: At Week 24, 71.4 percent (30 of 42) of patients responded with reductions in proptosis (eye bulging) of 2mm or more and 61.9 percent of patients (26 of 42) responded with improvement of at least one grade in diplopia (double vision), which is considered a clinically meaningful change. At Week 72, 48 weeks following the study completion and nearly a year off therapy, 53.3 percent of the Week 24 proptosis responders maintained the reductions and 69.2 percent of patients with diplopia improvement maintained the benefit. These results demonstrate that teprotumumab has the potential to be a disease-modifying therapy.



Teprotumumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody IGF-1R inhibitor in Phase 3 development for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), in which the muscles and fatty tissue behind the eye become inflamed, which can lead to proptosis and diplopia as well as quality-of-life issues.

New KRYSTEXXA Immunomodulation Data Presented at American College of Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (ACR): At the 2018 ACR meeting in October, investigators shared results from a case series of nine sequential patients with uncontrolled gout (chronic gout that is refractory to conventional therapies), evaluating the administration of KRYSTEXXA with the immunomodulator methotrexate to improve the durability of KRYSTEXXA response. The study states that of the nine patients followed out to five months, all nine were responders as defined by >80 percent of serum uric acid levels being maintained at goal <6.0 mg/dL during the observation period.



In its clinical trial MIRROR (Methotrexate to Increase Response Rates in Patients with UncontrolledGOut Receiving KRYSTEXXA), the Company is evaluating the administration of KRYSTEXXA with methotrexate to potentially improve the durability of response rate. Following the external case series data, the Company is adapting its MIRROR trial to support the potential for registration. Methotrexate has been shown to reduce anti-drug antibodies when combined with biologics and is the immunomodulator most commonly used by rheumatologists.

Uncontrolled Gout and KRYSTEXXA Data Presented at ACR and American Society of Nephrology (ASN): The Company participated in both the ACR and ASN medical meetings, all in October. At ACR, multiple studies were shared demonstrating the extensive burden of uncontrolled gout and its impact on patients. At ASN, multiple studies were shared demonstrating that people who have undergone a kidney transplant experience higher rates of uncontrolled gout compared to other renal disease patients and mortality rates were higher in kidney transplant recipients diagnosed with gout.

Intellectual Property Update:The Company settled litigation with Par Pharmaceutical (part of Endo International), the first generic filer on RAVICTI. Par's license to enter the market with a generic version of RAVICTI would begin on July 1, 2025.

Research and Development Programs

Orphan Candidates and Programs

Teprotumumab: The pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory study, OPTIC, is evaluating teprotumumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe active TED, which has no FDA-approved treatments. OPTIC completed enrollment on Sept. 4, 2018, and topline results are expected in the second quarter of 2019. OPTIC-X, a 48-week open-label extension study in which participants may receive up to eight additional infusions of teprotumumab, continues to enroll patients. The objective of OPTIC-X is to evaluate the potential for retreatment and longer treatment with teprotumumab.

Rheumatology Pipeline Candidates and Programs:

KRYSTEXXA Immunomodulation Studies : The evaluation of the use of immunomodulation therapies to enhance the response rate to KRYSTEXXA is being studied in MIRROR, as well as two investigator-initiated trials. The three trials are evaluating different immunomodulators, each of which are used by rheumatologists. MIRROR : a Horizon Pharma-sponsored multicenter, efficacy and safety study for KRYSTEXXA co-administered with methotrexate to evaluate the impact of methotrexate on response rate. Enrollment began in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company is currently adapting the MIRROR clinical trial design to support the potential for registration and expects to begin enrolling patients into the adapted protocol in the second quarter of 2019 Two additional investigator-initiated trials co-administer KRYSTEXXA with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and with azathioprine.

: The evaluation of the use of immunomodulation therapies to enhance the response rate to KRYSTEXXA is being studied in MIRROR, as well as two investigator-initiated trials. The three trials are evaluating different immunomodulators, each of which are used by rheumatologists.

Next-generation Biologic Programs for Uncontrolled Gout: The Company is pursuing two development programs for next-generation biologics for uncontrolled gout, HZN-003 and PASylated uricase technology, to support and sustain the Company's market leadership in uncontrolled gout. The programs are exploring the use of optimized uricase technology as well as optimized PEGylation and PASylation technology.

Third-Quarter Financial Results

Note: For additional detail and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

Net Sales: Third-quarter 2018 net sales were $325.3 million, an increase of 20 percent, driven by continued strong growth of the Company's orphan and rheumatology medicines.

Third-quarter 2018 net sales were $325.3 million, an increase of 20 percent, driven by continued strong growth of the Company's orphan and rheumatology medicines. Gross Profit: Under U.S. GAAP in the third quarter of 2018, the gross profit ratio was 69.6 percent compared to 53.8 percent in the third quarter of 2017. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the third quarter of 2018 was 91.2 percent compared to 89.6 percent in the third quarter of 2017.

Under U.S. GAAP in the third quarter of 2018, the gross profit ratio was 69.6 percent compared to 53.8 percent in the third quarter of 2017. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the third quarter of 2018 was 91.2 percent compared to 89.6 percent in the third quarter of 2017. Operating Expenses: R&D expenses were 6.5 percent of net sales and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 49.7 percent of net sales. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were 5.9 percent of net sales and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 39.3 percent of net sales.

R&D expenses were 6.5 percent of net sales and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 49.7 percent of net sales. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were 5.9 percent of net sales and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 39.3 percent of net sales. Income Tax Rate: In the third quarter of 2018, the income tax benefit rate on a GAAP basis was 7.0 percent and the income tax expense rate on a non-GAAP basis was 10.1 percent.

In the third quarter of 2018, the income tax benefit rate on a GAAP basis was 7.0 percent and the income tax expense rate on a non-GAAP basis was 10.1 percent. Net Income: On a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2018, net income was $26.0 million. Third-quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was $112.6 million.

On a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2018, net income was $26.0 million. Third-quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was $112.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA: Third-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $149.9 million.

Third-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $149.9 million. Earnings (Loss) per Share: On a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2018, diluted earnings per share was $0.15; in the third quarter of 2017, diluted loss per share was $0.39. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017 were $0.65 and $0.26, respectively. Weighted average shares outstanding used for calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2018 were 167.0 million and 172.5 million, respectively.

Third-Quarter Segment Results

Management uses net sales and segment operating income to evaluate the performance of the Company's two segments. While segment operating income contains certain adjustments to the directly comparable GAAP figures in the Company's consolidated financial results, it is considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of presenting the Company's segment operating results.

Orphan and Rheumatology Segment (in millions except for percentages) Q3 18 Q3 17 Change YTD 18 YTD 17 Change RAVICTI 60.4 50.9 19 166.5 142.1 17 PROCYSBI(1) 41.4 33.5 23 114.7 104.5 10 ACTIMMUNE 25.8 29.2 (11 78.1 84.2 (7 BUPHENYL 4.4 3.7 19 15.3 16.2 (5 QUINSAIRTM(1) 0.1 0.1 0 0.3 3.3 (90 Orphan 132.1 117.4 12 374.9 350.3 7 KRYSTEXXA 70.2 42.8 64 175.6 112.7 56 RAYOS 17.2 14.6 18 41.3 36.5 13 LODOTRA 0.4 0.7 (52 2.0 3.4 (41 Rheumatology 87.8 58.1 51 218.9 152.6 43 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales 219.9 175.5 25 593.8 502.9 18 Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Operating Income 91.5 65.6 40 205.3 179.9 14

(1) On June 23, 2017, Horizon Pharma completed the divestiture of a European subsidiary that owned the marketing rights to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Horizon Pharma retains marketing rights for the two medicines in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Year-to-date 2017 net sales of PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in EMEA were $9.5 million.

Third-quarter 2018 net sales of the orphan and rheumatology segment were $219.9 million, an increase of 25.3 percent over the prior year's quarter, driven by continued strong KRYSTEXXA growth as well as growth of RAVICTI and PROCYSBI. Third-quarter 2018 orphan and rheumatology segment operating income was $91.5 million, an increase of 39.5 percent.

Primary Care Segment (in millions except for percentages) Q3 18 Q3 17 Change YTD 18 YTD 17 Change PENNSAID 2% 51.5 48.3 7 125.9 141.1 (11) DUEXIS 34.2 31.6 8 80.6 92.9 (13) VIMOVO 18.6 15.1 24 48.9 41.1 19 MIGERGOT 1.1 1.1 (4) 2.8 4.0 (31) Primary Care Net Sales $ 105.4 $ 96.1 10 $ 258.2 $ 279.1 (8) Primary Care Segment Operating Income $ 58.0 $ 42.2 37 $ 94.3 $ 107.3 (12)

Third-quarter 2018 net sales of the primary care segment were $105.4 million and operating income was $58.0 million.

Cash Flow Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

On a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2018, operating cash flow was $84.9 million. Non-GAAP operating cash flow was $95.6 million.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $807.0 million as of Sept. 30, 2018.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, the total principal amount of debt outstanding was $1.993 billion, which consists of $818 million in senior secured term loans due 2024; $300 million senior notes due 2024; $475 million senior notes due 2023 and $400 million exchangeable senior notes due 2022. As of Sept. 30, 2018, net debt was $1.186 billion.

Full-Year 2018 Guidance

The Company confirmed its full-year 2018 net sales guidance of $1.170 billion to $1.200 billion and continues to project full-year 2018 net sales growth for KRYSTEXXA of more than 65 percent. The Company increased its full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $420 million to $430 million, from $400 million to $420 million.

Webcast

At 8 a.m. EST 1 p.m. IST today, the Company will host a live webcast to review its financial and operating results and provide a general business update. The live webcast and a replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizon-pharma.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Horizon Pharma plc

Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it's personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA are used and provided by Horizon Pharma as non-GAAP financial measures. Horizon Pharma provides certain other financial measures such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit ratio, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP operating cash flow and net debt, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information on Horizon Pharma's performance, operations, expenses, profitability and cash flows. Adjustments to Horizon Pharma's GAAP figures as well as EBITDA exclude acquisition and/or divestiture-related expenses, charges related to the discontinuation of ACTIMMUNE development for Friedreich's ataxia, gain from divestiture, gain from sale of assets, an upfront fee for a license of a patent, litigation settlements, loss on debt extinguishment, costs of debt refinancing, drug manufacturing harmonization costs, restructuring and realignment costs, as well as non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, royalty accretion, non-cash interest expense, long-lived asset impairment charges, impacts of contingent royalty liability remeasurements and other non-cash adjustments. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Horizon maintains an established non-GAAP cost policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP measures. Horizon Pharma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of Horizon Pharma's financial and operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's historical and expected 2018 financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators Horizon Pharma's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's performance. For example, adjusted EBITDA is used by Horizon Pharma as one measure of management performance under certain incentive compensation arrangements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Horizon Pharma has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA outlook to an expected net income (loss) outlook because certain items such as acquisition/divestiture-related expenses and share-based compensation that are a component of net income (loss) cannot be reasonably projected due to the significant impact of changes in Horizon Pharma's stock price, the variability associated with the size or timing of acquisitions/divestitures and other factors. These components of net income (loss) could significantly impact Horizon Pharma's actual net income (loss).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Horizon Pharma's full-year 2018 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, expected growth in net sales of certain medicines, estimated peak annual net sales of certain medicine and medicine candidates; expected financial performance in future periods; expected timing of clinical trials and regulatory submissions and decisions, including the Phase 3 clinical trial of teprotumumab; expected expansion of investment in Horizon Pharma's rare disease medicine pipeline and marketing of KRYSTEXXA and the impact thereof; potential market opportunity for Horizon Pharma's medicines in approved and potential additional indications; and business and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon Pharma's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that Horizon Pharma's actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon Pharma's ability to grow net sales from existing products; the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party payers; risks relating to Horizon Pharma's ability to successfully implement its business strategies; risks inherent in developing novel medicine candidates, such as teprotumumab, and existing medicines for new indications; risks related to acquisition integration and achieving projected benefits; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel; competition, including potential generic competition; the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon Pharma operates and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon Pharma's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon Pharma undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information.

Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales 325,311 271,646 852,027 782,012 Cost of goods sold 99,011 125,517 315,185 394,783 Gross profit 226,300 146,129 536,842 387,229 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 21,169 17,928 63,079 194,090 Selling, general and administrative 161,585 153,952 517,858 487,670 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,603 39,455 22,270 Gain on sale of assets (12,303 (12,303 Total operating expenses 172,054 171,880 608,089 704,030 Operating income (loss) 54,246 (25,751 (71,247 (316,801 OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net (30,437 (31,706 (91,921 (95,297 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 35 275 (81 167 Gain on divestiture 112 5,968 Loss on debt extinguishment (533 Other income, net 453 280 978 280 Total other expense, net (29,949 (31,039 (91,024 (89,415 Income (loss) before (benefit) expense for income taxes 24,297 (56,790 (162,271 (406,216 (Benefit) expense for income taxes (1,733 7,181 1,863 (42,138 Net income (loss) 26,030 (63,971 (164,134 (364,078 Earnings (loss) per ordinary share basic 0.16 (0.39 (0.99 (2.24 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding basic 167,047,104 163,447,208 166,018,603 162,810,551 Earnings (loss) per ordinary share diluted 0.15 (0.39 (0.99 (2.24 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding diluted 172,485,757 163,447,208 166,018,603 162,810,551

Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) As of September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 807,047 751,368 Restricted cash 6,399 6,529 Accounts receivable, net 391,117 405,214 Inventories, net 53,130 61,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,492 43,402 Total current assets 1,339,185 1,268,168 Property and equipment, net 16,592 20,405 Developed technology, net 2,204,633 2,443,949 Other intangible assets, net 4,835 5,441 Goodwill 426,441 426,441 Deferred tax assets, net 231 3,470 Other assets 27,469 36,081 Total assets 4,019,386 4,203,955 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt-current portion 10,625 Accounts payable 64,794 34,681 Accrued expenses 194,855 175,697 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 359,660 501,753 Accrued royalties-current portion 65,501 65,328 Deferred revenues-current portion 6,759 6,885 Total current liabilities 691,569 794,969 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Exchangeable notes, net 327,573 314,384 Long-term debt, net of current 1,563,239 1,576,646 Accrued royalties, net of current 295,122 291,185 Deferred revenues, net of current 9,713 Deferred tax liabilities, net 156,848 157,945 Other long-term liabilities 68,174 68,015 Total long-term liabilities 2,410,956 2,417,888 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 nominal value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 167,907,117 and 164,785,083 shares issued at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, and 167,522,751 and 164,400,717 shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 17 16 Treasury stock, 384,366 ordinary shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (4,585 (4,585 Additional paid-in capital 2,337,565 2,248,979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,261 (983 Accumulated deficit (1,414,875 (1,252,329 Total shareholders' equity 916,861 991,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,019,386 4,203,955

Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 26,030 (63,971 (164,134 (364,078 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 69,249 70,142 206,696 213,155 Equity-settled share-based compensation 28,428 33,431 86,981 91,391 Royalty accretion 14,896 12,720 44,371 38,415 Royalty liability remeasurement (2,151 (2,944 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,603 39,455 22,270 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 5,694 5,234 16,879 15,863 Deferred income taxes 3,398 16,497 1,645 (62,989 Gain on sale of assets (12,303 (12,303 Gain on divestiture (2,635 Acquired in-process research development expense 160 148,769 Loss on debt extinguishment 533 Foreign exchange and other adjustments (219 (2,134 243 (1,521 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,318 (4,345 14,060 (101,612 Inventories (3,647 15,746 7,902 83,482 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,788 (6,869 (35,526 (4,435 Accounts payable 33,711 (48,237 30,119 (18,414 Accrued trade discounts and rebates (90,026 22,511 (142,164 139,461 Accrued expenses and accrued royalties 7,800 43,393 (6,299 (42,842 Deferred revenues 1,130 3,386 1,462 3,770 Other non-current assets and liabilities 586 (29,315 (1,401 (14,559 Net cash provided by operating activities 84,860 68,349 85,835 141,080 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payment related to license agreement (12,000 Proceeds from sale of assets 9,424 9,424 Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested 69,072 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (968 (168,818 Purchases of property and equipment (120 (1,400 (881 (4,028 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,304 (2,368 (3,457 (103,774 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of term loans (27,723 (774,875 Net proceeds from term loans 847,768 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with warrant exercises 1,778 1,789 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares through ESPP programs (23 4,711 3,856 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with stock option exercises 6,081 465 9,753 1,762 Payment of employee withholding taxes relating to share-based awards (3,697 (438 (12,882 (5,640 Repurchase of ordinary shares (992 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,361 1,805 (26,141 73,668 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 316 2,169 (688 4,366 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 96,841 69,955 55,549 115,340 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period(1) 716,605 561,535 757,897 516,150 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period(1) 813,446 631,490 813,446 631,490

(1) Amounts include restricted cash balance in accordance with ASU No. 2016-18. Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash are shown on the balance sheet.

Horizon Pharma plc Segment Net Sales and Operating Income 2017 Historical Information (Unaudited) (in millions) Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY17 Segment Net Sales Orphan and Rheumatology 155.2 172.1 175.5 178.0 680.8 Primary Care 65.6 117.4 96.1 96.2 375.3 Segment Operating Income Orphan and Rheumatology 49.7 64.7 65.6 61.2 241.2 Primary Care 2.6 62.4 42.2 41.9 149.1

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net income (loss) 26,030 (63,971 (164,134 (364,078 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 425 5,561 6,185 168,985 Restructuring and realignment costs 4,582 (290 14,889 4,903 Litigation settlements 1,500 5,750 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 67,725 68,666 202,069 208,118 Accretion of royalty liabilities 14,945 12,720 44,460 38,415 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 5,694 5,234 16,880 15,863 Inventory step-up expense 83 21,170 17,212 95,659 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,603 39,455 22,270 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (2,151 (2,944 Share-based compensation 28,428 31,698 86,981 87,935 Depreciation 1,523 1,476 4,627 5,037 Gain on sale of assets (12,303 (12,303 Gain on divestiture (112 (5,968 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 254 (1,116 1,476 (4,219 Drug substance harmonization costs 301 5,654 1,579 10,698 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements (100 (10 Fees related to term loan refinancings 40 16 82 4,114 Loss on debt extinguishment 533 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (13,831 (12,031 (39,611 (34,970 Total of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments 100,869 138,646 387,570 614,429 Income tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (14,332 (31,548 10,336 (103,923 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments (35,893 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 86,537 107,098 362,013 510,506 Non-GAAP Net Income 112,567 43,127 197,879 146,428 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Weighted average ordinary shares Basic 167,047,104 163,447,208 166,018,603 162,810,551 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic: GAAP earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.16 (0.39 (0.99 (2.24 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.51 0.65 2.18 3.14 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic 0.67 0.26 1.19 0.90 Weighted average ordinary shares Diluted Weighted average ordinary shares Basic 167,047,104 163,447,208 166,018,603 162,810,551 Ordinary share equivalents 5,438,653 2,346,684 4,621,407 2,510,909 Weighted average shares Diluted 172,485,757 165,793,892 170,640,010 165,321,460 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted GAAP earnings (loss) per share Diluted 0.15 (0.39 (0.99 (2.24 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.50 0.65 2.18 3.14 Diluted earnings per share effect of ordinary share equivalents (0.03 (0.01 Non-GAAP earnings per share Diluted 0.65 0.26 1.16 0.89

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net income (loss) 26,030 (63,971 (164,134 (364,078 Depreciation 1,523 1,476 4,627 5,037 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 67,725 68,666 202,069 208,118 Accretion of royalty liabilities 14,945 12,720 44,460 38,415 Amortization of deferred revenue (225 (636 Inventory step-up expense 83 21,170 17,212 95,659 Interest expense, net (including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs) 30,437 31,706 91,921 95,297 (Benefit) expense for income taxes (1,733 7,181 1,863 (42,138 EBITDA 139,010 78,723 198,018 35,674 Other non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 425 5,561 6,185 168,985 Restructuring and realignment costs 4,582 (290 14,889 4,903 Litigation settlements 1,500 5,750 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,603 39,455 22,270 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (2,151 (2,944 Share-based compensation 28,428 31,698 86,981 87,935 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 254 (1,116 1,476 (4,219 Drug substance harmonization costs 301 5,654 1,579 10,698 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements (100 (10 Fees related to term loan refinancings 40 16 82 4,114 Loss on debt extinguishment 533 Gain on sale of assets (12,303 (12,303 Gain on divestiture (112 (5,968 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (13,831 (12,031 (39,611 (34,970 Total of other non-GAAP adjustments 10,899 29,380 102,322 251,337 Adjusted EBITDA 149,909 108,103 300,340 287,011

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Operating Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP operating income (loss) 54,246 (25,751 (71,247 (316,801 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 425 5,561 6,185 168,985 Restructuring and realignment costs 4,582 (290 14,889 4,903 Litigation settlements 1,500 5,750 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 67,725 68,666 202,069 208,118 Accretion of royalty liabilities 14,945 12,720 44,460 38,415 Inventory step-up expense 83 21,170 17,212 95,659 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,603 39,455 22,270 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (2,151 (2,944 Share-based compensation 28,428 31,698 86,981 87,935 Depreciation 1,523 1,476 4,627 5,037 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 254 (1,116 1,476 (4,219 Drug substance harmonization costs 301 5,654 1,579 10,698 Gain on sale of assets (12,303 (12,303 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements 90 Fees related to term loan refinancings 40 16 82 4,114 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (13,831 (12,031 (39,611 (34,970 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 95,275 133,524 370,790 604,001 Non-GAAP operating income 149,521 107,773 299,543 287,200 Orphan and Rheumatology segment operating income 91,537 65,561 205,249 179,947 Primary care segment operating income 57,984 42,212 94,294 107,253 Total segment operating income 149,521 107,773 299,543 287,200 Amortization of deferred revenue (225 (636 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 35 275 (81 167 Other income, net 353 280 878 280 Adjusted EBITDA 149,909 108,103 300,340 287,011

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Gross Profit and Operating Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit 226,300 146,129 536,842 387,229 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 96 52 128 Share-based compensation 874 695 2,767 1,696 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (2,151 (2,944 Intangible amortization expense 67,521 68,464 201,463 207,511 Accretion of royalty liabilities 14,945 12,653 44,460 38,348 Inventory step-up expense 83 21,170 17,212 95,659 Depreciation 176 182 529 548 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 254 389 1,389 (2,714 Drug substance harmonization costs 301 5,654 1,579 10,698 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (13,831 (12,031 (39,611 (34,970 Total of Non-GAAP adjustments 70,323 97,272 227,689 313,960 Non-GAAP gross profit 296,623 243,401 764,531 701,189 GAAP gross profit % 69.6 53.8 63.0 49.5 Non-GAAP gross profit % 91.2 89.6 89.7 89.7 GAAP cash provided by operating activities 84,860 68,349 85,835 141,080 Cash payments for acquisition/divestiture-related costs 2,195 11,109 7,750 44,121 Cash payments for restructuring and realignment costs 4,460 2,493 9,137 4,157 Cash payments for litigation settlements 4,250 5,750 32,500 Cash payments for upfront and milestone payments related to license agreement (100 175 Cash payments drug substance harmonization costs (16 38 5,943 5,044 Cash payments for discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program (108 1,169 3,399 4,170 Cash payment for debt extinguishment 145 Cash payments relating to term loan refinancings 26 307 57 8,014 Non-GAAP operating cash flow 95,567 83,465 118,046 239,231

Horizon Pharma plc Net Debt Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands) As of September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Long-term debt-current portion 10,625 Long-term debt, net of current 1,563,239 1,576,646 Exchangeable notes, net 327,573 314,384 Total Debt 1,890,812 1,901,655 Debt discount 92,473 108,054 Deferred financing fees 9,741 11,041 Total Principal Amount Debt 1,993,026 2,020,750 Less: cash and cash equivalents 807,047 751,368 Net Debt 1,185,979 1,269,382

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Q3 2018 Pre-tax Net Income Tax Net (Loss) Diluted (Loss) (Loss) Income (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Income Earnings Per Share As reported GAAP 24.3 (1.7 (7.0 26.0 0.15 Non-GAAP adjustments 100.9 14.3 86.5 Non-GAAP 125.2 12.6 10.1 112.5 0.65 Q3 2017 Pre-tax Net Income Tax Net (Loss) Diluted (Loss) (Loss) Income (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Income Earnings Per Share As reported GAAP (56.8 7.2 (12.6 (64.0 (0.39 Non-GAAP adjustments 138.6 31.5 107.1 Non-GAAP 81.8 38.7 47.3 43.1 0.26 YTD 2018 Pre-tax Net Income Tax Net (Loss) Diluted (Loss) (Loss) Income (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Income Earnings Per Share As reported GAAP (162.3 1.9 (1.1 (164.1 (0.99 Non-GAAP adjustments 387.6 25.6 362.0 Non-GAAP 225.3 27.5 12.2 197.9 1.16 YTD 2017 Pre-tax Net Income Tax Net (Loss) Diluted (Loss) (Loss) Income (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Income Earnings Per Share As reported GAAP (406.2 (42.1 10.4 (364.1 (2.24 Non-GAAP adjustments 614.4 103.9 510.5 Non-GAAP 208.2 61.8 29.7 146.4 0.89

Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research Selling, General Impairment of Gain on Interest Other Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Sale of Assets Expense Income, net (Expense) GAAP as reported (99,011 (21,169 (161,585 (1,603 12,303 (30,437 453 1,733 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 425 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 4,582 Litigation settlements(3) 1,500 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(4) 67,521 204 Accretion of royalty liabilities(5) 14,945 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(6) 5,694 Inventory step-up expense(7) 83 Impairment of long-lived assets(8) 1,603 Share-based compensation(10) 874 2,049 25,505 Depreciation(11) 176 1,347 Gain on sale of assets(12) (12,303 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14) 254 Drug substance harmonization costs(15) 301 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(16) (100 Fees related to term loan refinancings(17) 40 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(19) (13,831 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(20) (14,332 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 70,323 2,049 33,603 1,603 (12,303 5,694 (100 (14,332 Non-GAAP (28,688 (19,120 (127,982 (24,743 353 (12,599

Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2017 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research Selling, General Interest Gain on Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Expense Divestiture (Expense) GAAP as reported (125,517 (17,928 (153,952 (31,706 112 (7,181 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 96 168 5,297 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) (290 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(4) 68,464 202 Accretion of royalty liabilities(5) 12,653 67 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(6) 5,234 Inventory step-up expense(7) 21,170 Share-based compensation(10) 695 2,251 28,752 Depreciation(11) 182 1,294 Gain on divestiture(13) (112 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14) 389 (1,505 Drug substance harmonization costs(15) 5,654 Fees related to term loan refinancings(17) 16 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(19) (12,031 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(20) (31,548 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 97,272 914 35,338 5,234 (112 (31,548 Non-GAAP (28,245 (17,014 (118,614 (26,472 (38,729

Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research Selling, General Impairment of Gain on Interest Other Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Sale of Assets Expense Income (Expense) GAAP as reported (315,185 (63,079 (517,858 (39,455 12,303 (91,921 978 (1,863 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 52 (67 6,200 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 1,733 13,156 Litigation settlements(3) 5,750 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(4) 201,463 606 Accretion of royalty liabilities(5) 44,460 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(6) 16,880 Inventory step-up expense(7) 17,212 Impairment of long-lived assets(8) 39,455 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(9) (2,151 Share-based compensation(10) 2,767 6,697 77,517 Depreciation(11) 529 4,098 Gain on sale of assets(12) (12,303 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14) 1,389 87 Drug substance harmonization costs(15) 1,579 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(16) 90 (100 Fees related to term loan refinancings(17) 82 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(19) (39,611 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(20) 10,336 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(21) (35,893 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 227,689 8,540 107,409 39,455 (12,303 16,880 (100 (25,557 Non-GAAP (87,496 (54,539 (410,449 (75,041 878 (27,420

Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research Selling, General Impairment of Interest Gain on Loss on Debt Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Expense Divestiture Extinguishment (Expense) GAAP as reported (394,783 (194,090 (487,670 (22,270 (95,297 5,968 (533 42,138 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 128 148,425 20,432 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 4,903 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(4) 207,511 607 Accretion of royalty liabilities(5) 38,348 67 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(6) 15,863 Inventory step-up expense(7) 95,659 Impairment of long lived assets(8) 22,270 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(9) (2,944 Share-based compensation(10) 1,696 6,613 79,626 Depreciation(11) 548 4,489 Gain on divestiture(13) (5,968 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(14) (2,714 (1,505 Drug substance harmonization costs(15) 10,698 Fees related to term loan refinancings(17) 4,114 Loss on debt extinguishment(18) 533 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(19) (34,970 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(20) (103,923 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 313,960 153,533 114,238 22,270 15,863 (5,968 533 (103,923 Non-GAAP (80,823 (40,557 (373,432 (79,434 (61,785

NOTES FOR CERTAIN INCOME STATEMENT LINE ITEMS NON-GAAP (1) Represents expenses, including legal and consulting fees, incurred in connection with the Company's acquisitions and divestitures. (2) Represents expenses, including severance costs and consulting fees, related to the restructuring and realignment activities. (3) The Company recorded $1.5 million of expense during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2018, and $5.8 million of expense during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, for litigation settlements related to PENNSAID 2% and RAVICTI. (4) Intangible amortization expenses are associated with the Company's intellectual property rights, developed technology and customer relationships related to ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, LODOTRA, MIGERGOT, PENNSAID 2%, PROCYSBI, RAVICTI, RAYOS and VIMOVO. (5) Represents accretion expense associated with ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, MIGERGOT, PROCYSBI, QUINSAIR, RAVICTI and VIMOVO contingent royalty liabilities. (6) Represents amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs associated with the Company's debt. (7) During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, the Company recognized in cost of goods sold $17.2 million for inventory step-up expense primarily related to KRYSTEXXA inventory sold. During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017, the Company recognized in cost of goods sold $54.9 million for inventory step-up expense related to KRYSTEXXA and MIGERGOT inventory sold and $40.8 million for inventory step-up expense related to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR inventory sold. (8) Impairments of long-lived assets during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, primarily relates to the write-off of the book value of developed technology related to PROCYSBI in Canada and Latin America due to lower than anticipated future net sales. Impairment of long-lived assets during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017 of $22.3 million relates to an impairment recorded following payment to Boehringer Ingelheim International for the acquisition of certain rights to interferon gamma-1b. This was presented in the "charges relating to the discontinuation of the Friedreich's ataxia program" line item in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures during the year ended December 31, 2017. (9) At the time of the Company's acquisition of the rights to ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, MIGERGOT, PROCYSBI, RAVICTI and VIMOVO, the Company estimated the fair value of contingent royalties payable to third parties using an income approach under the discounted cash flow method, which included revenue projections and other assumptions the Company made to determine the fair value. If the Company significantly outperforms or underperforms against its original revenue projections or it becomes necessary to make changes to assumptions as a result of a triggering event, the Company is required to reassess the fair value of the contingent royalties payable. Any subsequent adjustment to fair value is recorded in the period such adjustment is made as either an increase or decrease to royalties payable, with a corresponding increase or decrease in cost of goods sold, in accordance with established accounting policies. The Company recorded net decreases of $2.2 million and $2.9 million to cost of goods sold to adjust the amount of the contingent royalty liabilities relating to PROCYSBI during the first quarter of 2018 and to KRYSTEXXA and VIMOVO during the first quarter of 2017, respectively. (10) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with the Company's stock option, restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants to its employees and non-employees, its previous cash-settled long-term incentive plan and its employee stock purchase plan. (11) Represents depreciation expense related to the Company's property, equipment, software and leasehold improvements. (12) During the three months ended Sept. 30, 2018, the Company sold its rights to interferon gamma-1b in all territories outside the United States, Canada and Japan to Clinigen Group plc for cash proceeds of $9.5 million, with a potential additional contingent consideration payment. In connection with this sale, the Company recorded a gain of $12.3 million during the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018. (13) On June 23, 2017, the Company completed the divestiture of a European subsidiary that owns the marketing rights to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. In connection with this divestiture, the Company recorded a gain of $6.0 million during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017. (14) During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, the Company recorded charges relating to the discontinuation of the Friedreich's ataxia program of $1.5 million. During the nine months ended Sept 30, 2017, the Company recorded a $4.2 million reduction to previously incurred charges relating to the discontinuation of the Friedreich's ataxia program. (15) During the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company committed to spend $14.9 million related to the harmonization of the manufacturing processes for ACTIMMUNE and IMUKIN drug substance. During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, the Company incurred costs of $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively, related to these activities that qualify for exclusion from the Company's non-GAAP financial measures under its non-GAAP cost policy. (16) Represents upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements. (17) Represents arrangement and other fees relating to the refinancing of the Company's term loans. (18) During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017, the Company recorded a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.5 million which comprised a write-off of $0.4 million in debt discount and deferred financing costs and an early redemption payment of $0.1 million. (19) Royalties of $13.8 million and $39.6 million were incurred during the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, based on the periods' net sales for ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, MIGERGOT, PROCYSBI, QUINSAIR, RAVICTI and VIMOVO. (20) Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment based on the statutory income tax rate of the applicable jurisdictions for each non-GAAP adjustment. (21) Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018 reflect a measurement period adjustment relating to Notice 2018-28 that was issued by the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in April 2018 ("the notice"). In accordance with the measurement period provisions under SAB 118 and the guidance in the notice the Company reinstated the deferred tax asset related to its U.S. interest expense carry forwards under Section 163(j) based on the new U.S. federal tax rate of 21 percent. The impact of the deferred tax asset reinstatement in accordance with SAB 118 was a $35.9 million increase to the Company's benefit for income taxes and a corresponding decrease to the U.S. group net deferred tax liability position.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005454/en/

