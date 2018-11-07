

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $60 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $98 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $71 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $2.89 billion from $2.62 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $71 Mln. vs. $74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q3): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX