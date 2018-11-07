

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland merchandise trade deficit for September narrowed from a eyar ago, as exports increased, but imports were unchanged, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 160 million from EUR 260 million. Exports increased 2 percent year-on-year and imports were unchanged.



In August, the deficit was EUR 510.



Exports to the EU were stable, while shipments to non-EU countries increased 5 percent. Imports from the EU decreased by 9 percent, while imports from non-EU countries rose 16 percent.



