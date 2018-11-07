

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced that its subsidiaries Infraestructura Energetica Nova S.A.B. de C.V. and Sempra LNG & Midstream have signed three Heads of Agreements with affiliates of Total S.A., Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. for the full export capacity of Phase 1 of the Energia Costa Azul liquefied natural gas (ECA LNG) project located in Baja California, Mexico.



ECA LNG Phase 1 is a single-train liquefaction facility to be located adjacent to the existing LNG receipt terminal and expected to produce approximately 2.4 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG for export to global markets.



The three HOAs for ECA LNG Phase 1 contemplate the parties negotiating and finalizing definitive 20-year LNG sales-and-purchase agreements. The three companies each will potentially purchase approximately 0.8 Mtpa of LNG from ECA LNG Phase 1. A final investment decision for ECA LNG is targeted in late 2019 with potential first LNG deliveries in 2023.



In addition to the ECA LNG Phase 1 and 2 export projects, Sempra Energy is developing Port Arthur LNG export project in Texas and Cameron LNG Phase 1 and 2 export projects in Louisiana. Cameron LNG Phase 1 currently is under construction and Total and Mitsui are two of Sempra Energy's joint-venture partners in the project.



Development of the ECA LNG Phase 1 and 2, Port Arthur LNG and Cameron LNG Phase 2 export projects are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including obtaining binding customer commitments, required regulatory approvals and permits, securing financing, completing the required commercial agreements and other factors, as well as reaching a final investment decision.



