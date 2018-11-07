On October 31st, 2018, Blockcloud, together with QuarkChain and Celer Network, debuted at Prague Blockchain Week. A meetup was jointly held by the three star projects that evening to discuss the development and value of blockchain with many European blockchain enthusiasts.

Blockcloud, QuarkChain, and Celer Network are high-profile projects in the industry. Blockcloud is designed to upgrade and evolve the existing Internet, in order to provide constant connectivity for large-scale dynamic networks; QuarkChain is aimed at meeting the needs of worldwide businesses through the applications of blockchain technology; whereas Celer Network is committed to solving the problem of low transaction capacity in blockchain-supported transactions. The debuts of the three projects became one of the most remarkable highlights of the event.

Touted as an advanced blockchain-based advanced TCP/IP, Blockcloud can effectively improve the dynamism, scalability, credibility, security, fairness, and incentive of the Internet. With the adoption of hierarchy design with light coupling, the structure is divided into the transaction-chain layer, service-chain layer, routing layer, and service layer. Each layer is independently built and self-evolving. With its evolvability and compatibility being originally-derived and durable, it can be run on top of any network. Utilizing the form of "building blocks", Blockcloud will build a global underlying network protocol system to provide constant connectivity for large-scale dynamic networks.

At the conference, representatives of the project-trio shared their latest progress, and discussed in depth about the development trends and application prospects of the Internet and blockchain industry. Nathan Leung, the first global ambassador of Blockcloud and a blockchain expert and influencer, attended the event on behalf of Blockcloud.

The Prague Blockchain Week is one of the most influential blockchain-themed events in Europe and has attracted numerous blockchain projects, Internet experts and scholars, blockchain enthusiasts, as well as media. The simultaneous participation of Blockcloud, QuarkChain, and Celer Network will effectively enhance their brands' influences respectively. The blockchain-trio will certainly take this event as an opportunity to strengthen their ties in the future with the view of achieving deeper cooperation.

