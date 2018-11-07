Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the best customer acquisition strategies for new businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005052/en/

Best customer acquisition strategies for new businesses. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customer acquisition cost has increased invariably over the past few years. The rising market competition has made marketing a tough deal for businesses as customers are more loyal to brands that attract their attention and provide them with the best deals. So, businesses need to be more tactful while devising their customer acquisition strategy as it's difficult for them to grow without a strong customer acquisition strategy. Additionally, an effective customer acquisition strategy helps companies in acquiring the right customers in a cost-effective way.

Book a Solution Demo to know how Quantzig's analytics dashboards can help you get a detailed overview of your company's performance.

"E-mail marketing might appear to be an outdated customer acquisition strategy but is still a great platform for companies to promote their products and services," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

Best customer acquisition strategy for new businesses:

Identify the target customers

Acquiring and knowing the demographic location of customers is an essential step in every customer acquisition strategy. To improve customer acquisition, it is imperative for businesses to avail insights regarding both the online and offline presence of customers. This helps businesses in devising specific marketing strategies and reducing customer acquisition cost by spending on platforms or channels that are commonly used. To gain more insights into the benefits of the customer acquisition strategy, Request a proposal

Incorporate video content

Content marketing is gaining popularity and has become a new medium to reach out to target customers. However, adding video content gives businesses an upper hand. Adding a customer specific content that provides value to customers is important for businesses to leverage the benefits of content marketing. Various social media channels can be used for content marketing to gain the attention of customers. This is an effective customer acquisition strategy that works extensively for businesses without costing significantly. Get in touch with our analysts and know how our acquisition strategies and solutions can help you stay ahead of the competition.

Referral strategy

This is the most effective customer acquisition strategy used by businesses because of its deliverability. Encouraging existing customers to refer potential new customers by innovative ways is the challenge for businesses. They use varied measures like discounts or other exciting offers to prompt customers to refer others for their products and services. Companies also incentivize new customers to retain them by giving attractive offers to purchase the company's products or avail the services. To know more about the relevance of customer acquisition strategy in today's competitive market, view the full article here!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit:https://www.quantzig.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005052/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us