

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) announced that its Board unanimously voted Philip Satre Chairman of the Board. Satre, an independent director who joined the Board in August 2018 as Vice Chairman, succeeds Boone Wayson who is retiring from the Board. The Wynn Board is now comprised of 10 directors, six of whom joined the Board in 2018.



Satre is president of the National Center for Responsible Gaming. He has decades of leadership roles in the gaming industry, including as Chairman and CEO of Harrah's Entertainment, Inc.



