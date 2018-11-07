

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.29 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $0.86 billion, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $968 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $7.18 billion from $7.00 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $968 Mln. vs. $908 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $7.18 Bln vs. $7.00 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX