Applied Biosciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences Enters the Vape Inhaler Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2018 / Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB: APPB), a diversified cannabinoid therapeutics company focused on the medical, bioceutical and pet health industries, announced that it has expanded its product line and launched an alternative vape inhaler technology using water vapor and natural flavors. These products will be sold on the Remedi website (www.remedishop.com) and in select retail locations in the U.S. and internationally.

The global e-cig and vaporizer market is one of the fastest growing consumer markets and has been recently valued at $9.0 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% and reach $49 billion by the end of 2024, according to Research Nestor (www.researchnester.com).

The Remedi Plus Therapeutic Vapor Inhaler contains a revolutionary recipe of steam-distilled essential oils and flower essences uniquely blended with CBD Isolate. Generating a robust, yet smooth and clean, inhalable vapor, the aromatherapeutic effects are instantaneous, followed by a calming and effective dose of CBD. Watermelon, Mint, Rose & Ylang Ylang flower deliver a crisp and energetic, uplifting effect, while the Green Tea, Vanilla, Chamomile, Rose and Ginger offer the user a calming, anti-anxiety, sleep-aid effect. Free of additives such as MCT, PG or VG. The Remedi Plus product line has been crafted with just simple flavored waters by nature and blended with CBD in vapor form.

The hardware of the unit itself is comprised of 100% FDA-Approved materials. Applied Biosciences uses organic ingredients and formulations that were created to target common ailments in the health and wellness industry for anyone who is open to trying hemp derived products. The products use industrial hemp as an input to produce high-quality CBD for a variety of health and wellness products.

' Remedi continues to be at the forefront of the consumer and prosumer cannabinoid market, first using organically grown plants, without pesticides or herbicides as our main ingredient and now quickly and easily providing consumers with a variety of tinctures, topical creams and now an alternative vape technology. As Applied BioSciences continues to expand our product lines in select specialty and retail stores, people will also be able to visit remedishop.com to find a holistic health and wellness alternatives that best suit their lifestyle,' commented Chris Bridges, President of Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences products are USDA NOP certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, sugar-free and THC-free. The products are formulated with organic 99%+ pure cannabidiol along with our proprietary blend of certified organic botanicals, herbals, and essential oils to further optimize bioavailability.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.:

Applied BioSciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the medical, bioceutical and pet health industry. As a leading company in the CBD and Pet health space, the company is currently shipping to the majority of US states as well as to 5 International countries. The company is focused on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

The company has several strategic partnerships and investments currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and strategic growth opportunities.

Contact:

Email: ir@appliedbiocorp.com or info@appliedbiocorp.com

To be added to the Applied BioSciences email distribution list, please email info@appliedbiocorp.com with APPB in the subject line.

Official Website: www.appliedbiocorp.com

Brands:

www.remedishop.com

www.herbalpet.com

Follow us:

Facebook @remedicbd & @HerbalPetMeds

Instagram @remedishop & @herbal_pet

Twitter @remedishop & @herbal_pet

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend' and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied Biosciences Corp. (the 'Company') or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Applied BioSciences Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527314/Applied-BioSciences-Enters-the-Vape-Inhaler-Market