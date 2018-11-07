Innovation in Cultivation Services & Operations Management Generating Big Revenues in Booming Cannabis Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The cannabis sector is currently riding a notable high as legalization continues to sweep the globe, with Canada becoming the most recent and largest country to date to legalize the substance for recreational use. As the industry has emerged as a unit capable of generating annual revenues in the billions, there have been a number of indirect effects and opportunities for businesses and investors alike. One of those is the operations side of the industry, as leaders need enhanced operations in order to maintain and increase the needed level of production to meet the rising consumer demand. By leveraging advanced cultivation services, leaders in the industry are able to focus on growing their business while their operations continue to improve seamlessly behind the scenes. Another appealing factor of this niche is the job creation associated with expanding grow services and operations, as the industry will add thousands of jobs over the next few years. As the cannabis market continues its rapid ascent into the multi-billion dollar stratosphere, the number of opportunities and spinoffs from the sector is most definitely expected to ascend as well. Active cannabis stocks in the markets today include: CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB), The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (OTC:SPRWF) (TSX-V:FIRE), Isodiol International Inc. (OTC:ISOLF) (CSE:ISOL), Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N) (OTC:NXTTF).

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF) BREAKING NEWS: CROP Infrastructure announced today that it is working towards complete vertical integration in California. Processing continues unchecked at Humboldt Farm and new automation equipment has arrived to increase efficiencies and continually increase return on investment (ROI) of finished inventory.

Additionally, CROP's Emerald Heights retail brand has just completed the stage three interview process with the City of San Bernardino which is a major hurdle before the final licensing review to open its first California retail location. CROP is currently going through the process of opening two Emerald Heights locations in Italy, one in Nevada and one at the aforementioned location in California.

The company's tenant is currently accepting and reviewing bids from distributors to represent the company's production under its Hempire, Evolution and White Rhino brands. The tenant has also applied for its own distribution license to represent its own production and the production of other complimentary producers in the region which will result in another license in the growing portfolio of tenant licensees.

CROP has also been notified that the tenants are preparing an extraction license application for Humboldt Farm which will maximize the ROI and broaden the range of Stock Keeping Units ('SKUs') available to retail locations.

CROP has submitted its building plans to the Humboldt County Building and Planning Department to increase the production of the California facility at a cost of $1,000,000 of which $250,000 has already been spent. The increased production will result in an additional ~12,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis and 3,000 pounds of secondary material per year.

CROP Infrastructure CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "The significance of fully vertically integrating cannot be understated and we are working towards that end as rapidly as is practicable. As with CROP's worldwide tenant strategy, production is always focused on high quality at low cost. With extraction and retail verticals now in process, the opportunity to maximize ROI on a significant scale presents the opportunity to control CROP's tenant destiny and maximize future profits." Read this full announcement and more news for CROP Infrastructure at: http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-crop/



Additional cannabis industry related developments from around the markets:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) Choom Holdings Inc. ("Choom") (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF) recently announced they have completed a non-brokered private placement of a debenture (the "Offering") in the principal amount of $20,000,000 in Choom by Aurora, convertible into common shares of Choom ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $1.25 per Common Share, with a four year maturity date. Aurora has also secured the right to acquire up to 40% of the Company at $2.75 per Common Share. Choom is currently developing a network of retail stores which will feature a curated selection of products from various licensed producers with a strong focus on elevated customer experiences. Choom has secured the rights to 45 retail opportunities across Western Canada, rapidly expanding its commercial presence in highly strategic locations. This includes a total of 45 applications submitted, with 27 development permits and 18 building permits received from the various municipalities. In all cases the retail opportunities are subject to the necessary provincial and municipal government approvals.

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCQX:SPRWF) (TSX-V:FIRE.V) recently announced that 7ACRES branded High-End Cannabis is available exclusively through Canada's provincially regulated adult-use channels. More information about 7ACRES and its products can be found at 7ACRES.com. 7ACRES' Jean Guy strain is now available online in British Columbia, and the Company expects that Jean Guy will be online in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island next week, and in Manitoba in early November. The balance of 7ACRES' full product lineup will be available shortly thereafter online and in brick-and-mortar stores. "In 2013 we started our journey to develop 7ACRES into Canada's leading brand for premium cannabis flower, delivering on consumer expectations for aroma, visual appeal and flavour," said John Fowler , President of Supreme Cannabis & Founder of 7ACRES. "We're now excited to make 7ACRES available to adult cannabis enthusiasts and consumers looking for a superior sensory experience when consuming cannabis. Our mantra at 7ACRES is 'RESPECT THE PLANT'. We believe that by respecting the plant, the people who care for it and the people who ultimately consume it, we have built a culture of continual improvement where consumers can expect that each flower experience is better than the last."

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCQB:ISOLF) (CSE:ISOL.CN) announced it is set to debut its newest CBD raw ingredient, Heneplex p200, at Supply Side West in Las VegasNovember 8th and 9th, 2018, booth 1557, to meet the new demand and market trend in the beverage sector. Heneplex p200 has the advantage of being far more versatile than traditional CBD hemp extracts and oils, which can be difficult to formulate and use to manufacture consumer good products. CBD hemp extract in an oil form sticks to just about everything, tastes bad to many users, and dissolves in few substances besides alcohols and oils. In short, formulating with CBD hemp extracts is challenging. p200 by contrast, can simply be mixed into food and beverage products, almost without exception, including protein shakes, juices, soda, coff¬ee, tea, baked goods or frozen goods, or simply added to a glass of water. Management would also like to provide an update to its shareholders around the volatility of the stock and would like to address recent investor inquiries. The Company has not deviated from its business plan announced on June 29, 2018 and believes it is executing on its business strategies in each division with new revenue opportunities being added on a consistent basis. Further, management believes some of the Company's business strategies are in front of market trends that will soon be recognized by the market, particularly as legalization continues to trend in a favourable direction in the United States and Mexico.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:NXTTF) (TSX-V: N.V) last week announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cannmart Inc. ("Cannmart") has signed a Product Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") with Custom Cannabis Inc. ("Custom Cannabis"), whereby Cannmart will purchase packaged and tested cannabis products from Custom Cannabis to offer in Cannmart's online marketplace. Cannmart's "sales-only" license is the first of its kind in Canada to be issued to a non-cultivator, which allows Namaste to leverage its technology platforms and e-commerce expertise to sell medical cannabis procured from a variety of licensed producers throughout Canada. The addition of Custom Cannabis through this Agreement will further enhance Cannmart's offering of high-quality products. The Company continues to focus on securing supply agreements with licensed producers that will ensure product availability for the future.

