Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2018) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Craig Hart has been appointed Technical Advisor to the Company. Dr. Hart is currently the Director of MDRU-Mineral Deposit Research Unit at The University of British Columbia (UBC) where he initiates and facilitates a wide range of mineral exploration industry-sponsored research projects focused on gold and porphyry systems, regional metallogeny and exploration methods, and trains graduate students to excel in the mineral exploration industry. He was previously a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Exploration Targeting at the University of Western Australia (UWA) in Perth, Australia where he pursued research on the gold metallogeny of China and Mongolia. Most of his early career was with the Yukon Geological Survey where he undertook regional mapping and metallogenic evaluations in the northern Cordillera. As a UBC faculty member since 2009, he has contributed the training and successful completion of more than 40 MSc and PhD students, and 20 Post-Doctoral Fellows and Research Associates. He was awarded the Boldy Award in 2005 by the Geological Association of Canada for best presentation, was the 2010 Society of Exploration Geologists Distinguished Lecturer, and was the winner of the Audience Choice Award and a top 5 finisher of the Integra Gold Rush Challenge in 2016.

Gerry Carlson, Pacific Ridge President and CEO, stated: "I am pleased to welcome Craig to our technical team, where he will provide advice to the Company to assist in its growth, particularly in the areas of exploration and acquisition strategy, project evaluation, exploration program planning, execution and interpretation."

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly-prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, RC Gold in the Tintina Gold Belt, Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District and Spius Cu-Mo-Au porphyry and TL Zinc in southern British Columbia.

