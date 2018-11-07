New York , New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Payment Solutions Among Innovations in the Fast-Growing Cannabis Industry," featuring Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE).

It's a good time for companies to expand their reach in the cannabis market, as Net Element is doing. The industry is experiencing a period of huge growth. According to recent research, the legal cannabis market was worth $7.7 billion in 2016 and is forecast to reach $65 billion by 2023, a staggering 37 percent rate of compound growth per year. "We are excited to launch a legal cannabis payment acceptance solution to meet the needs of sales partners and merchants for this emerging market," commented Vlad Sadovskiy, president of integrated payments for Net Element. "Addressing the needs of our merchants is our number one priority and we work closely with various vendors to bring our merchants state-of-the-art payment acceptance solutions."

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, the company's cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500. In 2017, Net Element was recognized by South Florida Business Journal's as one of 2016's fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com

