Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec has issued Schuldschein loans in the amount of EUR 150 million

Cargotec has issued Schuldschein loans in the amount of EUR 150 million

Cargotec has issued a series of Schuldschein loans in the amount of EUR 150 million. The transaction included floating and fixed rate tranches with maturities of 5 and 7 years. The Schuldschein loans were targeted to banks and institutional investors, with the proceeds going towards general corporate purposes, including refinancing and acquisitions.

"These inaugural Schuldschein loans further strengthen Cargotec's financial and liquidity position and diversify our funding base in the international debt capital markets", says Cargotec's Pekka Reijonen, VP Treasury.

The arranger is Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba).

