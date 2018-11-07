Skyland Analytics Opens UK Offices and Adds Allan Price as Director, European Operations

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyland Analytics, a leading data analytics and data management solution provider for the life science industry, announced today that it has expanded UK operations with the opening of new offices in Cambridge and London and named Allan Price as Director, European Operations.

Mr. Price joins Skyland with over 25 years' experience in the life science and software space, having previously held key account management roles at Qiagen, Statistica, and BIOVIA Dassault Systèmes. Price received his BS and Ph.D. in Chemistry at University College London and MBA at Imperial College London.

"I am very excited to join the Skyland team that has a long history of developing commercial software solutions that meet the precise needs of life science companies - and their external development and manufacturing partners," said Price. "The opening of the UK office will help us better serve existing customers and accelerate our outreach throughout Europe."

"We are fortunate to add an experienced industry veteran like Allan Price to help us onboard and support our European customers looking for lightweight, compliant cloud-based solutions," said Bob Di Scipio, Skyland Analytics' Chief Executive Officer.

About Skyland Analytics

Skyland Analytics develops intuitive cloud-based SaaS data analytics and process data management solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Skyland PIMS software equips sponsors and their development and manufacturing partners with a validatable, collaborative workspace for managing, analyzing and reporting product, process and batch data. This CFR Part 11 compliant, market-leading software enables access across the manufacturing network to essential data that supports monitoring, ad hoc investigations, process analysis, Continued Process Verification (CPV) management and other critical initiatives.

For more information visit www.skylandanalytics.net .

