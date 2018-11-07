The global resuscitation masks market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of cardiac and respiratory arrests. Globally, the incidence of cardiac and respiratory arrests is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and lung cancer. The prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD and asthma are high among the geriatric population as the strength of respiratory muscles decreases with age.

This market research report on the global resuscitation masks market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the focus on improvements in the material and design of resuscitation masks as one of the key emerging trends in the global resuscitation masks market:

Global resuscitation masks market: Focus on improvements in the material and design of resuscitation masks

Several vendors operating in the market are increasingly investing in R&D to improve the effectiveness of their resuscitation masks. Laerdal Medical's Laerdal Pocket Mask creates a slight distance between the patient and rescuer, thereby allowing the rescuer to visualize the patient's lip color and chest movement with ease, which will enable better CPR.

"Laerdal Medical also offers Laerdal Pediatric Pocket Mask, a resuscitation mask specifically designed for pediatric patients. It is equipped with a low-resistance, one-way valve, and a circular silicone mask to provide a tighter seal with the faces of children. Such features allow rescuers to provide safer CPR to pediatric patients," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global resuscitation masks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global resuscitation masks market by end-user (reusable resuscitation masks and disposable resuscitation masks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 47%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

