Bombardier Inc.: REMINDER - Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8 and Hold Investor Day on December 6

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 on Thursday, November 8, 2018, and subsequently, hold its Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in the afternoon.

Quarterly conference call

On November 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m., EDT, Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations, will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at www.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: +1 514 394 9320 or +1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls) In French: +1 514 394 9316 or (with translation) +1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.



Investor Day

The event will feature updates from Alain Bellemare, John Di Bert and business segment presidents on Bombardier's progress on its five-year plan, positioning the company for stronger financial performance and growth through 2020 and beyond. These presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

Further details about the event's schedule will be posted on Bombardier's website in the coming weeks. Please note that participation at Investor Day is by invitation only. The event is reserved for financial analysts and institutional investors. Details about the location will be provided directly to registered participants.

For all media, shareholders and other stakeholders, a live webcast and relevant financial charts in support of the event will be available at www.ir.bombardier.com .

A replay of the webcast will also be available at the same address the following day.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .