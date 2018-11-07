

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capitol Hill has been far from the most productive workplaces in recent years and seems poised for even more gridlock following the results of Tuesday's highly anticipated midterm elections.



Current projections point to mixed government in Washington, D.C., with Democrats taking control of the House and Republicans expanding their majority in the Senate.



Democrats are projected to retake control of the House for the first time since 2010, as Democratic candidates managed to flip a number of suburban districts across the country.



Control of the House will give Democrats subpoena power, potentially leading to numerous investigations of President Donald Trump's administration.



House Democrats will also play a much larger role if Trump hopes to achieve any major legislative accomplishments in the next two years.



Meanwhile, Democrats did not fare as well as in the Senate, as Republicans appear poised to expand their majority in the upper chamber.



Republican candidates won Democratic Senate seats in Indiana, Missouri, and North Dakota and are leading in tight races in Florida, Arizona, and Montana.



The GOP had been seen as likely to maintain control of the Senate due to the tough map faced by Democrats, who were defending 26 of the 35 seats on the ballot.



With Republicans expanding their majority, Trump will likely have an easier time pushing through more controversial judicial nominees.



Despite Republicans losing control of the House, Trump described the night as a 'tremendous success' in a post on Twitter.



'Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye!' Trump tweeted. 'Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media.'



Trump also warned House Democrats against wasting taxpayer money by investigating his administration, claiming Senate Republicans would then be forced to probe Democrats for leaking classified information.



Current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is likely to be the next House Speaker, said Democrats would 'strive for bipartisanship' but also pledged to halt the GOP's 'assault' on healthcare.



Political pundits have suggested Democrats and Republicans could compromise on issues such as infrastructure spending and criminal justice reform, although it remains to be seen if Trump will be willing to work across the aisle.



The looming 2020 presidential election could also limit lawmakers' willingness to compromise, with the campaign expected to ramp up in the coming weeks despite the election being two years away.



