John Canady recognised for achievements in charitable giving innovation with donor-advised funds.

John Canady, CEO of National Philanthropic Trust UK (NPT-UK) has been awarded Philanthropy Advisor of the Year at the annual Spears Wealth Management Awards held at the Dorchester Hotel in London on 6 November 2018. Canady was recognised for his innovative work with philanthropists in the UK, as well as across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, turning various types of assets and investments into charitable capital.

Canady leverages the ease and flexibility of donor-advised funds to benefit charitable organisations and donors alike. He worked with philanthropists to convert private equity interests into mission-critical charitable funding. He also identified a solution to manage a family's collaborative philanthropic goals.

"Donor-advised funds have been instrumental to the evolution of philanthropy elsewhere in the world and have significant potential to increase philanthropy here in the UK and Europe more broadly," said Canady. "I am honoured to be recognised for the work we do with donors and their advisors to facilitate strategic and tax-effective charitable giving."

For more than two decades, Canady has spearheaded impactful financial and philanthropic initiatives. Canady was previously the Executive Director of Philanthropy at Charities Aid Foundation in London. He has worked in the hedge fund industry in London, led strategic planning for European emerging markets at MasterCard and served as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer.

The Spears Wealth Management Awards honour entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and advisors in the wealth management field for their innovation, success and outstanding contribution.

About NPT-UK

Founded in 2013, NPT-UK is a London-based, UK-registered charity dedicated to increasing philanthropy in society by providing philanthropic expertise to donors, financial institutions, foundations and charities. NPT-UK administers donor-advised fund giving vehicles to donors who wish to manage their giving over time and designated funds for donors who wish to make one-time gifts. NPT-UK annually publishes the UK Donor-Advised Fund Report, which provides insight into the growing area of philanthropy. NPT-UK is affiliated with National Philanthropic Trust, one of the 25 largest grantmaking institutions in the United States. Additional information at NPT-UK.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181107005605/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA:

National Philanthropic Trust UK

Richard Virgilio, +44 (0)800 133 7540

enquiries@npt-uk.org

