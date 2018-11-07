Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) is pleased to release its methodology for rating securities backed by European commercial mortgages. The European CMBS Methodology addresses KBRA's approach to rating mortgage securitisations consisting of commercial real estate collateral originated in European countries.

The publication outlines several determinants used in formulating KBRA ratings, which include the following: (i) KBRA property analysis; (ii) Determination of KBRA Net Cash Flow (KNCF) and KBRA Value; (iii) Evaluation of loan-level ratable proceeds, including the KBRA Tranching Template and adjustments to account for property and loan characteristics; (iv) Assessment of the securitisation framework from a structural and legal perspective; and (v) Ongoing surveillance of the transaction.

For more details, please click here

