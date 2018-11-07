Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and sophisticated 3D printing solutions, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on November 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Central European Time, to vote on the appointment of Volker Hammes to the Materialise board of directors, remuneration (if any) for Mr. Hammes (which will be consistent with the remuneration of the other independent directors), and related matters.

The extraordinary general meeting will be held at Materialise's headquarters located at Technologielaan 15, 3001 Leuven, Belgium.

The convening notices and the proxy form pertaining to the extraordinary general meeting are available on Materialise's website at http://investors.materialise.com on the Corporate Governance page.

Mr. Hammes, 55, has served as Managing Director of BASF New Business GmbH ("BASF New Business"), a subsidiary of BASF SE, the German chemical conglomerate (FWB: BAS) ("BASF"), since January 2016 and Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, another subsidiary of BASF, since August 2017. Between 2012 and 2016, Mr. Hammes also served as director or officer of various BASF affiliates, including his position in BASF Turk Kimya San. Ltd. Sti. as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Head of Business Center Turkey, Middle East and North Africa. In addition, Mr. Hammes has served as a director on the boards of directors of BigRep GmbH, a manufacturer of 3D printers, since December 2017 and Essentium Inc., a provider of industrial 3D printing solutions, since December 2017. Mr. Hammes holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Polymer Technology from RWTH Aachen.

