Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 4 December 2018, Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) invites analysts, investors and media to its Capital Markets Day on 4 December 2018, at Berns, room Kammarsalen, Berzelii Park, Stockholm, Sweden. The event will start with registration at 13:00 CET, presentations start at 13:30 CET and will be held in English. The presentations will be followed by product demonstrations and networking.

The day will include insightful presentations by CEO Robin Reed and representatives from the Company's management team. The presentations will focus on GiG's overall strategy, the ecosystem of products, services and solutions, markets and growth opportunities.

Participants will have the opportunity to try out GiG's products, meet the broader management team one-on-one and gain further insights into GiG's iGaming ecosystem.

Please register by 26 November 2018 via this link: https://financialhearings.com/event/11459

or by email to cmd@gig.com.

More details about the agenda will be distributed to registered participants closer to the event.

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Lena Åström, GIG Head of IR & Corporate Communications, +356 796 998 48,

anna.lena@gig.com

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of state-of-the-art offices in St George's Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

For more information about the Company and our services: https://www.gig.com/

