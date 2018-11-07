TruValue Labs: Truvalue Labs Opens AI Infrastructure to Process Proprietary Customer Datasets

Truvalue Cloud™ enables firms to leverage AI and big data with their own content to uncover risks and opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2018 / Truvalue Labs , the pioneer in AI-driven environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, today announced the launch of Truvalue Cloud, a new service to democratize its AI platform and allow clients to leverage advanced technology to uncover intangible risk factors within their own data sets. Truvalue Labs' service enables investment firms to better assess massive amounts of unstructured data in order to vet ideas, screen investments, and build portfolios.

"It's always been our mission to lower the barrier of entry to AI so that large and small firms alike can integrate alternative data sources and focus their resources on value creation for their clients, rather than building AI infrastructure," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and co-founder of Truvalue Labs. "Based on client demand, this new 'bring-your-own-data' model enables customers to apply our powerful cloud engine to their own data - an exciting step to help firms of all sizes leverage the power of AI in a cost-effective way."

Truvalue Cloud leverages the same engine that Truvalue Labs uses to analyze events from around the web on a daily basis, providing the world's first big data platform with timely updates as well as financial materiality categories defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Truvalue Lab's algorithms, honed over five years using hundreds of millions of documents, identify material issues and quantify them, producing analytics that uncover new insights in users' proprietary data. Truvalue Cloud has also been launched to help clients apply and leverage big data and AI in their own research without having to hire new technology staff.

"Our new cloud data offering provides three levels of service," said Phil Kim, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Truvalue Labs. "These include structuring clients' proprietary unstructured data, quantifying based on ESG risk categories and enabling thematic search and data visualization through our award-winning platform. Additional benefits include enabling users to efficiently uncover risks and opportunities by rapidly reducing the cost of processing and analyzing large volumes of unstructured data and surfacing underlying patterns."

To learn more about Truvalue Cloud™, visit https://truvaluelabs.com/products/cloud.

About Truvalue Labs™

Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. It is backed by investors including Series A round lead Katalyst Ventures, based in San Francisco. The flagship products, Truvalue Platform, Truvalue Data and Truvalue Cloud, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.com to learn more about the SaaS and API products.

CONTACT:

Lauren Herman

Caliber Corporate Advisers

lauren@calibercorporate.com

952.221.4615

SOURCE: Truvalue Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527369/Truvalue-LabsTM-Opens-AI-Infrastructure-to-Process-Proprietary-Customer-Datasets