Technavio analysts forecast the global bivalvia market to grow at a CAGR close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Packaging innovations is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global bivalvia market 2019-2023. The packaging of products is a major differentiation factor for manufacturers, as it is the first thing that is noticed by a customer. Packaging helps in generating interest and curiosity among customers. Inventive packaging and branding enables vendors to appeal to people's feelings and emotions which can lead to more sales. Importantly, perishable bivalvia products such as mussels, oysters, and scallops need proper packaging to maintain their quality, taste, and freshness. Hence, vendors are increasingly focusing on improving packaging methods to deliver fresh and quality products.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global bivalvia market is the increase in frequency of new product launches:

Global bivalvia market: Increase in frequency of new product launches

The global bivalvia market has witnessed an increase in product launches with new varieties and product innovation from the vendors. The rising frequency of product launches by vendors has been increasing the availability of processed bivalvia products in the market. This is also helping to bridge the supply-demand gap resulting from the increasing demand for Bivalvia.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Major vendors are introducing new bivalvia products in innovative packaging to maintain their freshness when they reach customers' doorsteps. For example, in March 2013, Loch Fyne sold live mussels in modified atmosphere packaging, with high oxygen levels keeping the mussels alive for 10 days. Companies such as Qualimer have introduced Seafresh Pack, a vacuum-packing concept, where mussels are kept in pure salt water to retain all the moisture and protein. The mussels stay fresh longer and retain their natural salty flavor. Therefore, with such initiatives, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period."

Global bivalvia market: Segmentation analysis

The global bivalvia market research report provides market segmentation by product (oysters, scallops, mussels, others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 63% share, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively. Although Americas held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share, followed by the EMEA region.

