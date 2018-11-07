Zara Arrives In 106 Markets Thanks to Its New Global Online Store

ARTEIXO, Spain, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Zara's global women's men's and kids' collections will be available online for the first time to customers in Angola , Cameroon , Congo , Ivory Coast , Senegal , Kenya , Mali , Mozambique , Namibia , Tanzania , Madagascar , Zimbabwe and Ghana , among others, starting tomorrow.

Tomorrow, Zara will launch online sales through a dedicated worldwide online platform - http://www.zara.com/ww - thus bringing its fashions to customers in 106 new markets.

Most of these new markets are in Africa and include Angola, Cameroon, Congo, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Madagascar, Zimbabwe and Ghana, among others. The online store is also making its début in numerous parts of the Caribbean and Asia.

The http://www.zara.com/ww platform, which is available in English and French and is supported by dedicated customer service similarly available in both languages, will feature new items from the women's (including the Woman, Trafaluc and Basic lines), men's and kids' collections twice a week. The simple and intuitive browsing experience, configured for all devices, has been designed to enable the brand's collections to be shopped as entire looks, thanks to its Corner Shops, which organise the ranges into curated collections (such as the current Dress Time theme), and Stories, which take shoppers on a visual tour of capsule collections and trends.

Zara customers will also be able to shop the brand's Join Life range, a selection of garments made from more sustainable raw materials and using more environmentally-friendly processes. In this specific section of the http://www.zara.com/ww platform, consumers can find out more about the stringent sustainability, environmental and quality standards that govern everything Zara does in order to generate value beyond profits.

http://www.zara.com/ww accepts widely used online payment methods such as PayPal, as well as all the main credit cards. Orders will be processed in euros, grossed up by the corresponding delivery and customs charges, and fulfilled from Zara's online platform in Spain; they will be received within three to seven days.

About Zara

Zara targets shoppers who are looking for the latest fashion trends at responsible prices. This vision, coupled with the feedback obtained from customers from our stores and online platform all around the world, fuels the constant updating of its collections. Twice a week the stores receive new fashions embodying the standards of quality and responsibility that set Zara apart.

The brand was born in 1975 in La Coruña, in the northeast of Spain, where it is still headquartered today. It currently has stores in 96 countries and sells its fashions in 202 markets.