Technavio analysts forecast the global agricultural rollers market to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio analysts forecast the global agricultural rollers market to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.

The growing inclination toward agricultural folding rollers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global agricultural rollers market 2019-2023. Manufacturers offering agricultural rollers are focusing on the design and development of the equipment to provide added benefits to the farmers. Agricultural rollers are available with the option to fold the equipment in multiple sections. For instance, Summers Manufacturing offers agricultural rollers that can be folded into three sections.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global agricultural rollers market is the rising demand for efficient residue management of soil:

Global agricultural rollers market: Rising demand for efficient residue management of soil

Residue management involves the incorporation of residues such as straw and leaves in soil at an adequate level to enhance the physical and chemical properties of soil.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The crop residue management is crucial in agriculture, as it helps in the conservation of carbon and mitigates the greenhouse gas emission. Efficient residue management can help reduce erosion, improve soil quality, maintain soil moisture, and reduce nutrient run-off. These benefits can also help gain the desired yield from the field. Agricultural rollers can be used to push down the rocks, level the ground, and break down the residue for harvest"

Global agricultural rollers market: Segmentation analysis

The global agricultural rollers market research report provides market segmentation by product (hydraulic and non-hydraulic) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, hydraulic and non-hydraulic, the hydraulic segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to close to 55% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 39% share, was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

