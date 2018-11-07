NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.1% over the first nine months of 2018

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 3rd quarter 2018 Revenues
Nanterre, November 7, 2018 (after the closing of the stock exchange)
Organic growth up 5.1% over the first nine months of 2018
|(unaudited,
in euro millions)
|2017
published
|2017 restated
IFRS 15
|2018
|growth with
iso-method
|of which organic
|3rd quarter revenues
|114
|112.3
|116.9
|+ 4.1%
|+ 5.2%
|Total at end of September
|359
|351.4
|360
|+ 2.4%
|+ 5.1%
Achievements
On an identical scope and accounting method (IFRS 15) basis, the business activity grew 5.1% over the first 9 months of FY2018. It was very dynamic in cybersecurity, DevOps platforms, infrastructure automation, mobility, EDM and RPA type applications and digital transformation consulting.
The 3rd quarter operating margin (*) was 9.9%.
Over the first nine months, it was 8.9% of revenues (as in 2017).
(*) Unaudited and after expenses of 0.3% related to bonus shares.
Outlook
For the entire 2018 fiscal year, NEURONES maintains its forecast of more than €490 million in revenues (IFRS 15). Operating profit is forecast at a minimum of 9% of revenues.
About NEURONES
With 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading their information systems.
Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values
www.neurones.net
|Press Relations:
Florence Gillier Communication
Sabine Grosdidier
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55
sabineg@fgcom.fr
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
|Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NEURONES via Globenewswire