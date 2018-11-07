NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.1% over the first nine months of 2018

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 3rd quarter 2018 Revenues

Nanterre, November 7, 2018 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

Organic growth up 5.1% over the first nine months of 2018

(unaudited,



in euro millions) 2017



published 2017 restated



IFRS 15 2018 growth with



iso-method of which organic 3rd quarter revenues 114 112.3 116.9 + 4.1% + 5.2% Total at end of September 359 351.4 360 + 2.4% + 5.1%

Achievements

On an identical scope and accounting method (IFRS 15) basis, the business activity grew 5.1% over the first 9 months of FY2018. It was very dynamic in cybersecurity, DevOps platforms, infrastructure automation, mobility, EDM and RPA type applications and digital transformation consulting.

The 3rd quarter operating margin (*) was 9.9%.

Over the first nine months, it was 8.9% of revenues (as in 2017).

(*) Unaudited and after expenses of 0.3% related to bonus shares.

Outlook

For the entire 2018 fiscal year, NEURONES maintains its forecast of more than €490 million in revenues (IFRS 15). Operating profit is forecast at a minimum of 9% of revenues.

About NEURONES

With 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading their information systems.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

www.neurones.net

Press Relations :



Florence Gillier Communication



Sabine Grosdidier



Tel: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55



sabineg@fgcom.fr



NEURONES



Matthieu Vautier



Tel: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37



rp@neurones.net Investor Relations :



NEURONES



Paul-César Bonnel



Tel: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37



investisseurs@neurones.net

