NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.1% over the first nine months of 2018

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 3rd quarter 2018 Revenues

Nanterre, November 7, 2018 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

Organic growth up 5.1% over the first nine months of 2018

(unaudited,

in euro millions)		2017

published		2017 restated

IFRS 15 		2018growth with

iso-method		of which organic
3rd quarter revenues 114 112.3 116.9 + 4.1% + 5.2%
Total at end of September 359 351.4 360 + 2.4% + 5.1%

Achievements

On an identical scope and accounting method (IFRS 15) basis, the business activity grew 5.1% over the first 9 months of FY2018. It was very dynamic in cybersecurity, DevOps platforms, infrastructure automation, mobility, EDM and RPA type applications and digital transformation consulting.

The 3rd quarter operating margin (*) was 9.9%.

Over the first nine months, it was 8.9% of revenues (as in 2017).

(*) Unaudited and after expenses of 0.3% related to bonus shares.

Outlook

For the entire 2018 fiscal year, NEURONES maintains its forecast of more than €490 million in revenues (IFRS 15). Operating profit is forecast at a minimum of 9% of revenues.

About NEURONES

With 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading their information systems.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

www.neurones.net

Press Relations:

Florence Gillier Communication

Sabine Grosdidier

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 18 85 55

sabineg@fgcom.fr

NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net 		Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net
neurones-communique-press-release-Q3-2018-revenues (http://hugin.info/143513/R/2224590/872304.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NEURONES via Globenewswire

