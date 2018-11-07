StackPath Joins Cybersecurity Tech Accord

DALLAS, Nov. 07, 2018, provider of a platform of secure edge services, is proud to announce that it has joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord , a public commitment among more than 60 global companies to protect and empower consumers online and to improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace.

"StackPath was created to make the internet safe and has always been a huge proponent of collaboration and community building," said Ryan Carter, VP of Security. "The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a perfect blend of both-promoting a safer online world with other global technology companies committed to protecting users and helping them defend against malicious threats."

Through a shared commitment and collective action, StackPath and other signatories aim to more effectively:

Provide customers, users and the developer ecosystem with information and tools that enable them to understand current and future threats and better protect themselves.

Protect customers and users everywhere by designing, developing and delivering products and services that prioritize security, privacy, integrity and reliability, and in turn reduce the likelihood, frequency, exploitability and severity of vulnerabilities.

Work with each other and likeminded groups to enhance cybersecurity best practices, such as improving technical collaboration, coordinated vulnerability disclosure and threat sharing, as well as ensuring flexible responses for the wider global technology ecosystem.

Oppose efforts to attack citizens and enterprises by protecting against exploitation of technology products and services during their development, design, distribution and use.

Members of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord are united by common values, as reflected in four core principles:

Strong defense: We believe everyone deserves equal protection online irrespective of technical acumen, culture, location or motive for any malicious attack.

No offense: We are committed to not knowingly undermining the security of the online environment, and to protecting against efforts to tamper with our products and services.

Capacity building: We see cybersecurity as a shared responsibility and work to improve both the ability of everyone to act securely and safely online and the diversity of the security practitioner community.

Collective response: We believe we can achieve more together and will partner within the group and more broadly to address critical cybersecurity challenges.

