Capgemini has been named the Global Solution Partner of the Year by Backbase, the omni-channel digital banking platform leader. Backbase selected Capgemini based on its ability to shape optimal Backbase solutions for specific clients. The award was presented at the annual Backbase Connect 2018 event.

"By using Backbase as the underlying enabling technology for clients, Capgemini has successfully enriched their bank processes, digital methodologies and technology services," said Patrick Rood, Global Head of Alliances and Partner Business, Backbase. "We take pride in the fact that Capgemini is currently implementing the new, Backbase solution for specific clients. Their commitment to innovation enhances and accelerates the value of the Backbase Digital Banking platform for these customers."

The Backbase platform is a state-of-the-art digital banking software solution that unifies data and functionality from traditional core systems and new FinTech players into a seamless, digital customer experience. Capgemini's implementation of a modern bank1 is based on the platform and offers superior customer experience across any device, while providing speed and flexibility internally to bank operations to deliver measurable business results.

"Our innovative collaboration with Backbase enabled us to develop an implementation of a completely modern bank," said Vikrant Karnik, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Digital and Cloud Services, Capgemini Financial Services. "In banking to stay relevant now, delivering superior digital experiences is paramount and Backbase is providing a creative platform where only one's imagination is the limit."

Capgemini also received the Backbase Growth Partner Award in 2017 as the alliance partner with the largest number of Backbase implementations.

__________________ 1 Modern bank is a bank that is digital first, that has shed the legacy and has adopted new ways of working and digital processes to become client centric and ready for the future.

