Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS; STU: 4BR, FRA: 4BR, BEB: 4BR) ("Blackstone") is pleased to announce that its gold interests in Peru have entered test production. This facility is located 230 kilometres north of Peru's capital city Lima and the ore is purchased from 400 licensed miners that are all located within 100 kilometres of the facility.

After engaging a specialised local engineering company, detailed plans have been drawn up to target a final output of 349 tonnes per day. This would equate to up to 3,000 oz gold and 9,000 oz silver per month. The aim is to reach this target within 1-2 years through carefully defined milestones set by the management team. The plant will be able to process both oxide and sulphuric ore.

The facility will be powered by solar and wind energy, offsetting diesel consumption by the generator by up to 80%. German-based company Bejulo is constructing the solar plant for the ore processing facility. Plans have also been drawn up to recycle used water and eliminate toxic waste.

This project is an important part of the company's cash-flow strategy, which aims to finance the company's growth in battery metals and battery technology research.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies.

