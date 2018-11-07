Regulatory News:

TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662 TXCL), a developer of cellular immunotherapies based on regulatory T cells (Tregs) for inflammation, autoimmunity and transplantation, today reports its financial information for the 3rd quarter of 2018.

As a reminder, following the acquisition by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. of a majority stake of TxCell on October 1st, 2018, TxCell now operates as a subsidiary of Sangamo.

Cash position and revenue as of September 30, 2018

As of September 30, 2018, the cash and cash equivalents amounted to €6.6 million1, including:

Drawing of 5 monthly tranches of the financing program of notes convertible into shares with share subscription warrants (OCABSA) for a nominal amount of €6.6 million. As of September 30, 2018, 56 notes remained unconverted, for a nominal amount of €5.6 million. On October 1 st , 2018, TxCell terminated its OCABSA financing program in the context of the closing of the acquisition by Sangamo of a majority stake of TxCell: 28 notes were converted into shares sold to Sangamo as part of the majority stake and 28 were early redeemed for a total amount of €3.1 million.

, 2018, TxCell terminated its OCABSA financing program in the context of the closing of the acquisition by Sangamo of a majority stake of TxCell: 28 notes were converted into shares sold to Sangamo as part of the majority stake and 28 were early redeemed for a total amount of €3.1 million. A €4.5 million loan granted to TxCell by Sangamo in September 2018 to cover for working capital expenses.

Partial pre-financing of the 2018 Research Tax Credit for €1.0 million.

As expected, TxCell did not generate any revenue during the third quarter 2018.

About TxCell www.txcell.com

TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need.

TxCell is developing engineered antigen-specific T regulatory cells, where the antigen specificity is brought by a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) (CAR-Treg cells).

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 46 employees. Following the acquisition by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. of a majority stake of TxCell on October 1st, 2018, TxCell now operates as a subsidiary of Sangamo.This press release is for information purposes only and does not, and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering by TxCell nor a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for securities in any jurisdiction, including France. The persons in possession of this announcement shall then get knowledge of any local restrictions and shall comply with these restrictions.

1 Unaudited

