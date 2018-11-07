News Release

Ana G. Rodriguez Named Lubrizol Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

CLEVELAND, November 7, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces today that Ana G. Rodriguez has been named corporate vice president and chief human resources officer, effective December 3, 2018. Rodriguez replaces Andy Panega, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Rodriguez is a talented and proven leader with extensive experience in human resources and corporate law with global companies in healthcare, manufacturing and chemicals. "I am excited to have Ana join our executive team," says Eric R. Schnur, Lubrizol chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Her extensive human resources experience, global business insight and corporate law background make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team. I look forward to working with her to strengthen and grow our company."

Since 2016, Rodriguez served as chief human resources officer at Sotera Health. Prior to Sotera, she was the senior vice president and chief human resources officer at PolyOne Corporation. Before joining PolyOne, Rodriguez was senior vice president of global human resources at Molex Incorporated. She also worked in the legal departments of Amgen Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Litton Industries. Rodriguez began her legal career as a staff attorney at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Michigan Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University at Long Beach.

Panega joined Lubrizol in October 2011, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in human resource management. His professional background and experience as a strategic, senior-level human resource leader has been instrumental to Lubrizol in progressing its global human resource function. Schnur states, "I want to thank Andy for his all he has done for Lubrizol over the past seven years. He has made great contributions to our organization's development and has played a critical role in positioning us for future growth and success. It has been a true pleasure working with Andy, and I wish him all the best in his retirement."

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

###





